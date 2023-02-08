Universal Orlando Fans Just Pitched A Harry Potter Hotel Idea And They Have A Lot Of Thoughts

There’s an argument to be made that, while Disney Parks are often seen as the epitome of themed entertainment, it was the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort that truly revolutionized the industry, creating a world completely themed around a single franchise, with every moment dedicated to making you feel like you were inside the movie.

Disney itself took this idea and ran with it with both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a unique combination of theme park and hotel all in one. So what if Universal tried to follow the Starcruiser model and created a lived-in experience that made you feel like you were staying at Hogwarts Castle? That’s the idea a fan on Reddit suggested, and the responses have been very eye-opening. Here are a few things fans would love to see.

Dining In The Great Hall

It’s not exactly surprising why fans would gravitate toward the idea of a Wizarding World hotel experience something along the lines of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Hogwarts is already a place where people stay for long periods, so it would make sense for you to go to a room to sleep, and then get up and eat in a common room for mealtime. The Great Hall is where meals are served at Hogwarts and many would like to eat there.giveuptheghostbuster even suggests different events that could take place during dinner.

I say great hall dining where you can pay extra to eat there even if you don’t stay at the hotel. During the dinner there is either a sorting hat, or a triwizard cup, or a Weasley Wizard magic show for about 30 min to liven up dinner.

Classes As Activities

One of the things that sets the Galactic Starcruiser apart is the way that it has activities, some not that far away from full theme park rides, inside the building. This is something that replies in the thread have also attached to. Here, the things fans would want to see are “classes” that allow them to brew their own potions or use magic wands to perform magic. Teto_the_foxsquirrel has this one all figured out, saying...

A potions class where people mix up fun drinks. Even an after-hours one for adults with alcohol would be fun. Herbology could be more like a lecture with some animatronics and exotic looking plants. Defense against the dark arts could be set up with the interactive wands.

Travel To Hogsmeade

A visit to Hogsmeade is something that Hogwarts students get to do now and then, so it makes sense it would be something that guests at Hogwarts would want to experience. And f course, Hogsmeade exists as one of two Harry Potter-themed lands at Universal Orlando Resort, so much as Galactic Starcruiser guests get to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests of this immersive experience could do the same.

One Thing Harry Potter Fans Would Not Want - High Prices

If there’s one thing that everybody knows about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, it’s that the experience is not inexpensive. It’s several thousand dollars for the two-night package and even if you think it’s worth it, a lot of people simply can’t afford it. Many in the thread focus on the price and are very adamant that no matter how much they might love an experience like this hypothetical hotel if it was priced like the Starcruiser, it would be a no-go.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser appears to be struggling, as deals are now being offered to entice guests to check it out, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an incredible piece of themed entertainment. Whether or not it survives, perhaps others that try the same formula will have better success once lessons are learned. Maybe a Wizarding World multi-night-themed experience could happen down the road. There are certainly fans that would love to see it.