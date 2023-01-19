Disney World Is Having Trouble Filling Its Star Wars-Themed Hotel. How They’re Trying To Generate Interest

The general consensus regarding Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has two main points, it is an absolutely incredible advancement in themed entertainment. Also, Galactic Starcruiser is really expensive and potentially out of the price range of a lot of people who might like to experience it. In recent months it continues to appear that the latter point is an issue, as the Galactic Starcruiser is not seeing as many guests as it once did. But Disney World has now made a big move to try and draw in more guests.

While the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience isn’t getting any cheaper for guests, Disney World is now offering a significant discount on other resort hotel stays when they are combined with the Galactic Starcruiser. If you book two additional nights at Walt Disney World you can save between $150 per night and $350 per night depending on which hotel you choose. That’s a pretty solid deal for those that want to experience the regular parks and the Starcruiser on the same vacation.

When the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser first opened it sold out its first several months of experiences fairly quickly, now however, while there are a few two-night stays between January and September that are sold out, nearly all dates are available. You could book a stay for this weekend if you wanted to do so.

It’s possible that things aren’t quite as dire as they appear. Perhaps nearly all cabins are actually full, and the current availability is only for the last room or two most nights. And of course, we have no idea what sort of margins Disney World is dealing with, the resort could still be making plenty of money on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, even at current sell-through rates. But it seems unlikely that a discount like this would be offered if there wasn’t a need for it.

Following the initial run on Galactic Starcruiser the period of sold-out dates began to steadily shrink from several months to several weeks to the current level where availability is open enough you can basically go whenever you like. While I haven’t done the full two-night experience, I have seen Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser from the inside and it’s absolutely incredible. But that doesn’t matter if it’s out of your price range.

From its inception, there were questions regarding how successful something like Star Wars: Galactic Starvruiser would be. It was seen as an experience that would only be of interest to people who were significant Star Wars fans, and who could afford the experience. It was unclear how big that particular audience actually was. And once the people who did fit that category went, would they be that excited to return?

Up to $700 savings is a nice chunk of money to save. And considering that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser gives you access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, and by extension, the rest of Disney's Hollywood Studios, two more nights at Walt Disney World would be almost perfect for seeing the rest of the resort.