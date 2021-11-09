Disney World's Galactic Cruiser Is Selling Out, Despite The Wild Price

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is a very intriguing idea. It combines concepts of a theme park and a cruise ship into what is technically just a hotel , but one that few if any have ever experienced before. It’s without question an incredible experience that any Star Wars fan will want to have, but it’s not cheap . However, despite the cost, it seems people are ready to take a trip on the starcruiser , as the hotel is sold out for the first three months.

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser won’t open for business until March, and the two-night experience will cost a minimum of $1500 per person, but despite that, there are apparently no shortage of guests willing to throw down the cash to take a trip on the Starcruiser. Collider reports all bookings between March and June of next year are sold out.

On the one hand it is certainly a bit surprising to see such an expensive experience vanish quite that fast. At the same time, from all reports the Galactic Starcruiser doesn’t have quite as many rooms as your average hotel , so selling them all is maybe a bit easier to do.

The Starcruiser is a hotel, but it's also an in-universe storytelling adventure that will put guests in the middle of a Star Wars story. Guests will reportedly be able to get as involved as they wish, becoming part of the story, or just watching it unfold.

Of course, ultimately, Disney has never gone broke counting on its fans to spend money. No matter how much more expensive theme park tickets get, no matter how expensive the after hours ticketed parties get, they tend to not only sell, but sell out.

If you were somebody who was potentially looking to be among the first to experience the Galactic Starcruiser, then unfortunately that ship has sailed. The good news is that the Galactic Starcruiser isn’t going anywhere, so as long as your only goal is to experience it, you have plenty of time to save up,

And there is still the question of just how well this whole idea will work long term. Sure, there are lots of Star Wars fans who might drop the coin to do this once, but because it is pretty expensive, will people only do this once? At the very least you could see people waiting several years before doing it again, as opposed to the people who might visit a Disney park once a year.