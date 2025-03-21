Universal Orlando And Six Flags Are Both Being Sued Over Major Roller Coaster Injuries, One Allegedly Leading To Death

Roller coasters are designed to give riders the thrill of danger, but without actually putting anybody in fear of real injury. Unfortunately, any attraction with so many moving parts is capable of causing injury. Although most roller coaster injuries come from malfunctions. Recently, we’ve seen two different lawsuits filed regarding serious head trauma from rides that were, as far as is known, working properly.

Both coasts are under fire, as one of the roller coasters is located at Universal Studios Florida and the other can be found at Southern California’s Six Flags' roller coaster flagship Magic Mountain.

Universal Orlando Coaster Accused Of Injury Ahead Of Removal

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed in Florida’s middle district court against Universal Orlando Resort on behalf of Yolian Velez and Eli Curbelo. According to the complaint, during a visit to Universal Studios Florida in 2024, Yolian Velez experienced the “violent movements of Hollywood Rip Ride Rickit which “caused (her) head to shake violently and strike forcefully against her seat’s headrest.” Immediately after getting off the ride, she allegedly experienced nausea, dizziness and photophobia as well as pain in her head and neck.

Velez apparently requested medical attention to her hotel room later and left the resort the next day. Upon returning to her native Puerto Rico, she was reportedly diagnosed with traumatic brain injury and multiple disc injuries to her cervical spine.

Rip Ride Rockit is certainly a thrilling roller coaster, arguably the most “extreme” at Universal Orlando Resort, at least until the more recent opening of Jurassic World Velocicoaster. While the ride never technically inverts, it comes close, and since there’s only a lap bar used as a restraint, the experience can be a little much for some. It’s far from my favorite ride at the resort.

Whatever happens with this lawsuit, Universal Orlando won’t have to worry about Rip Ride Rockit much longer. The attraction’s closure has already been announced for later this year. All indications have been that an entirely new indoor roller coaster is set to be built in its place.

Magic Mountain Coaster Allegedly Resulted In Rider’s Death

Unfortunately, the situation surrounding Rip Ride Rockit pales in comparison to the lawsuit that has been filed against Six Flags concerning an incident on the X2 coaster at Magic Mountain. In this case, it’s being claimed that injuries allegedly sustained on the ride led to a rider’s death.

In 2022, Christopher Hawley rode the X2 coaster at Magic Mountain with his brother and cousin. According to The Los Angeles Times, Hawley complained of pain and stumbled as he was exiting the attraction. He then collapsed and fell unconscious. Doctors reportedly found “severe” brain bleeding and the next day Hawley passed away. It’s claimed he was in good health prior to the incident.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Magic Mountain, which alleges negligence, a design defect and a failure to properly warn riders of the dangers involved in the roller coaster.

Injuries on roller coasters are not uncommon, though the injuries alleged here are far more severe than most. Beyond both attractions being roller coasters, the fact that both these stories came around the same time is just a wild coincidence. Both coasters are very different designs from different manufacturers, though both have been around for well over a decade.

Hopefully if there truly are dangers here, they can be addressed, as nobody wants to see anybody truly get hurt on roller coasters.