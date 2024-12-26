A Universal Orlando Roller Coaster's Rumored Demise Appears To Be Certain, And Good Riddance

When popular theme park attractions get replaced you can be sure there will be those sad to see them go. Every ride or show is somebody’s favorite. You need only look at the fans disappointed by the apparent end of Muppet Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or the removal of the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom. But there’s a roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida that hs been rumored to be getting replaced, and with news this morning that makes that replacement all but certain, I’m not shedding any tears.

The death of Universal Studios Florida’s Rip Ride Rockit has apparently not been greatly exaggerated. At least according to Orlando ParkStop’s Permit Princess Alicia Stella. She has revealed permits that were filled just before Christmas that have to do with water drainage on the site currently occupied by the coaster. The permit specifically calls for the removal of the existing attraction and replacement with another, as well as the construction of multiple new buildings.

New Permits Signal The End Of Rip Ride Rockit

While Universal Orlando Resort has not made any official announcement, this is about as close to confirmation as it’s possible to get without either an official press release or watching construction equipment actually pull out the existing track Rip Ride Rockit track out of the ground. This also confirms that we’re not getting a simple attraction re-theme or some other update of the existing attraction, but something entirely new. The footprint of the new work is actually larger than the current coaster.

The only questions now are just how much longer the existing ride has before it closes, and just what will be replacing it. It’s been suggested in the past that we could be getting a family friendly Minion coaster, as Rip Ride Rockit exists on the outskirts of the Minions mini-land. It’s also been rumored that Universal Studios Florida could be getting its own Fast & Furious roller coaster, perhaps a version of the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood. Intamin, the coaster manufacturer behind Hollywood Drift, is also set to be working on something new at Universal Orlando, likely this same project.

Stella suggests that considering some of the work is happening behind the still in place Ghostbusters facade, perhaps a Ghostbusters coaster is on the way. That would be amazing. Here at CinemaBlend, it’s been suggested that Universal needs to not sleep on the Wicked franchise, and that a Defying Gravity coaster should be seriously considered.

Rip Ride Rockit Is The Worst Universal Orlando Coaster

For various reasons Rip Ride Rockit was the last of the current Universal Orlando roller coasters that I actually rode, but I now wish I’d skipped it entirely. It’s not a great coaster, especially when compared to everything else that Universal Orlando has to offer. Revenge of the Mummy is far superior to it and the two coasters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Hagrid’s and the Velocicoaster, leave it in the dust.

Add to that all the roller coasters that are coming to Epic Universe when it opens next year, and Rip Ride Rockit just looks more out of place. While we certainly haven’t ridden them yet, there are three coasters at Epic Universe, one in the new Dark Universe land, one in the How to Train Your Dragon area, and one in the Celestial Gardens entrance area, that all look incredible.

It’s not even confirmed that what’s replacing Rockit is a coaster, but that seems likely, and whatever it is, it will have to be better than what’s there. 2025 is only looking up if you’re a theme park fan.