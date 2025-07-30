Kim Kardashian Debuted A New SKIMS Face Wrap, And The Internet Is Having A Field Day: ‘It’s Like One Of Those Medical Devices To Prevent Mouth Breathing’

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS company has taken over the world and her fans' wallets. The company, which started off as a major shapewear retailer has expanded into pajamas, a cheeky swimwear line , and even partnerships with luxury brands like Dolce & Gabbana . It feels like the sky is the limit when it comes to Kardashian’s clothing company, and now she has taken things to a whole new level. The mogul has added a face wrap to her brand and fans are very confused.

The item is listed on the SKIMS website as “face innovation” and is meant to be worn to sculpt your face and offer jaw support. I can’t imagine it’s supposed to be worn out on the town, but rather around the house almost like a waist trainer for your face. However, the description does say it’s comfortable for everyday wear, so maybe we will start seeing these face wraps being worn at the grocery store.

While some SKIMS products are totally worth it , fans aren’t sure about this one. As is typical for every strange Kardashian venture, like the boxers that look like hospital diapers , people are having an absolute field day with this one on Reddit . Some are commenting on how absolutely bizarre the wrap looks, but others actually are recognizing it from contraptions they wore after jaw surgery or to help with TMJ while they are sleeping. They said:

"i’m literally screaming i have this exact face wrap for my TMJ it helps so much ETA: yes it does help, hence why i commented in the first place. and pls just do ur own research. google (not chatgpt☠️) “at home TMJ relief”"

"It looks like one of those medical devices to prevent mouth breathing while asleep."

"Not trying to be cheeky but kim doesn't even use this she gets a lil nip n tuck 😜"

"I have a face wrap. But I got mine after I got double jaw surgery 🤭"

"Ok but pop off oral surgery patients! Recover with skims"

While people on Reddit may be joking about it looking like something used after oral surgery, they're not totally off base. This seems to be exactly the function of the product. After oral surgery they will wrap your jaw up to make sure you don’t move it too much and damage the work that’s been done. This face wrap seems to do the same thing, preventing too much movement, but for cosmetic reasons like “sculpting” and “jaw support.” These comparisons are funny, but undoubtedly the inspiration for the product.

While borderline ridiculous, and likely not a necessary product, I couldn’t help but notice the product was completely sold out, in both colors. You know, I wouldn’t have minded a more fashionable alternative to medical tape when I got my wisdom teeth out last summer, so honestly I can’t blame the girlies for trying it out. With the popularity of mouth tape and TikTok trends around the idea of “the morning shed,” I’m not surprised Kim Kardashian wanted to attach her name with a product that’s marketed to those with an intense beauty routine. Someone is going to have to give it a real try and let me know if it actually works.

