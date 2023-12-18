Universal May Be Planning Yet Another New Theme Park Project, And The Location Makes Sense

Universal Destinations and Experiences, the division that runs Universal’s theme parks, has always played second fiddle to Disney in both size and popularity. Universal has half as many theme park locations around the world and a fraction of the presence in the U.S., but in just the last couple of years, it has become clear the company is making a massive investment in growth. There are three different new themed entertainment locations currently in development that have been officially announced, and the evidence is growing that a Universal park is now coming to one place the company currently has no presence: Europe.

Orlando ParkStop, whose reporting on Universal Parks has been rock solid in recent years, has compiled some compelling evidence that a Universal theme park is on its way to England. There have been several rumors that Universal was interested in getting back into the European market, and now it’s beginning to look like that’s exactly what is happening.

Orlando ParkStop’s info covers both physical and virtual evidence. First off, it appears that Comcast, Universal’s parent company, registered several domain names recently, both of the .com and the .co.uk varieties, that include Universal Studios Great Britain and variations on that name. Around the same time, Comcast closed a deal to purchase a construction and development company based in the UK, which includes the rights to 240 acres in Bedford, England. It appears that Comcast may now own about 500 acres total in the area, or an area slightly larger than the total size of Universal Studios Hollywood, including the CityWalk.

Universal is already in the midst of a massive expansion. It’s currently building its third gate at Universal Orlando Resort, Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, but there are also a pair of smaller parks planned. Universal Kids Park in Frisco Texas is currently under construction to appeal to guests with young children, while the Halloween Horror Nights lover will be getting Universal Horror Unleased in Las Vegas.

While this Universal Studios Great Britain is technically a rumor, there is compelling evidence here that it is in active development. It makes a lot of sense for Universal to invest in a European location, as it's one part of the world that has a lot of great theme parks, but nothing from Universal.

Universal will have four separate locations in the U.S. once the two in-development locations open. It has three parks in Asia, wuth Universal Studios Bejing opening in 2021, and there are also locations in Japan and Singapore. So while Universal is in good shape in North America and Asia, there is currently nothing across the Atlantic.

Comcast previously owned the controlling interest in Spain’s PortAventura theme park, but sold its share in 2004. Some recent rumors claimed Universal was interested in buying back the park, but now it looks like Comcast’s plans in Europe may be to start from scratch.

This will put them in competition with not just Disneyland Paris, but also homegrown theme parks like the popular Europa Park. A major theme park resort in London, the creatively-titled London Resort, has been planned for the area for years, but it has been continually delayed, and it's unclear if it is even an active concern.

Universal Destinations & Experiences isn‘t the best at keeping secrets, but the company usually doesn’t respond to rumors, even when they’re true. As such, we likely won’t hear anything official on this park anytime soon, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on it.