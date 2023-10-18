Universal's Year-Round Halloween Horror Nights Inspired Attraction Has Taken A Big Step Forward, And I'm Getting Excited

Universal Creative has been on an absolute hot streak of late. We’re still a couple of years away from the grand opening of Epic Universe, the third gate at Universal Orlando Resort, but the theme park company isn’t simply building one new theme park. It’s building two, and also a unique horror experience in Las Vegas, which we can now finally stop calling a “horror experience in Las Vegas” because it has a name: Universal Horror Unleashed.

Earlier this year Universal Destinations and Experiences revealed a pair of new concepts that were being built outside of the locations of existing theme parks. A theme park designed for families with young children was destined for Frisco, Texas, while a horror-themed experience was making its way to Area 15 in Las Vegas. Although few specific details have been revealed, the expectation is that it will be something similar to the annual Halloween Horror Nights events that go on during this time of year at both Universal Studios California and Florida, but as a permanent installation. Now that the thing has a name, we're one step closer to it becoming a reality.

I’m not even that big a horror fan, but I am a massive themed entertainment fan. As such, I’m very excited about what Universal Horror Unleashed is going to be and what it might bring to the game. If what we’re going to get is a couple of HHN-style houses, that’s cool, but what could be done to enhance those designs because the location will be permanent and not temporary is a big question. One assumes that a lot of technology could be difficult and/or expensive to use in a temporary HHN house that could really shine in a long-term environment.

There’s also always the possibility we could be getting something different, or in addition to an HHN-style house. Something that’s more of a traditional theme park attraction, a dark ride or something similar, but that really leans into the horror vibe, could be absolutely terrifying.

Additionally, there's a potential benefit to Halloween Horror Nights that could come from Universal Horror Unleashed. The Vegas location could essentially be a test bed for ideas that could then become part of HHN when it hits each year.

It’s absolutely incredible to see Universal Destinations and Experiences investing so heavily in themed entertainment in different ways. From Horror Unleashed to everything we know about Epic Universe to the new Texas theme park, as well as upgrades and new additions to the existing theme parks, there’s going to be something big and new coming from Universal every year for quite some time.