Viral TikTok Reveals One Disney World Snack Looks Like Ariel Taking A Dump, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

There is something about the food at Walt Disney World and Disneyland that is just special. Amusement park food, those old standbys like hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken strips, are fine, and Disney Parks have those too. But it’s the stuff that goes beyond that is truly worth visiting the parks. From five-star dining rooms to massive turkey legs, you get anything you desire when it comes to food, but one new confection at Magic Kingdom has me questioning the culinary team for the first time, as the Part of Your World mousse actually looks like Ariel is going to the bathroom.

A TikTok going viral from For The Love of Theme Parks shows off this questionable confection, which includes a 2D figure of Ariel’s silhouette, sitting as she does in many images from the original The Little Mermaid movie. She’s sitting on what I’m fairly certain is supposed to be a rock, and the rock is sitting on what is clearly, meant to be blue sea. This is fine. The problem is that the color chosen for the rock is a very specific brown, that might have read as a rock to me before I saw this, and now it only looks like one thing…

If the “rock” in this image wasn’t so smooth, and thus, not looking like a rock, we probably wouldn’t be having this issue, but here we are. And yeah, it looks like The Little Mermaid is taking a crap and now I don’t even know what to do with this. I can’t eat it, and I’m not sure I’ll be able to watch any version of The Little Mermaid ever again.

I honestly find it hard to believe that somebody didn’t look at one of these early deserts and make a similar comment, so Walt Disney World probably knows what they have, and it’s been decided that everything is fine. Otherwise, it will be interesting to see what happens if they do start to get comments. If this video goes viral enough we could see a running change to the dessert to alter the colors, or perhaps see it disappear from the menu.

With the live-action version of The Little Mermaid now on Disney+, there may be a lot of people interested in a treat that ties into the movie. I'm really not sure this is what any of them are looking for.

Still, it’s all pretty hilarious under the circumstances. And if it tastes delicious enough, and it probably does, maybe it will be easier than I think to overlook the connotations of the whole thing. Of course, now I find myself asking very bizarre questions about how mermaids expel waste and I really wish that had never happened.