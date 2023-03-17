A New Lawsuit Filed Against Walt Disney World Alleges Broken Glass Ended Up In Guest’s Food

Any place that gets visited by as many people as Walt Disney World is going to end up dealing with its share of lawsuits. The resort has to deal with lawsuits on a regular basis when people claim they were hurt in the parks, either on rides or simply falling while walking through a hotel. However, a new lawsuit is of the sort we don’t see very often as a woman is suing claiming that she bit into glass that was hidden in her food.

Florida Politics reports that a woman named Mary Brumbaugh claims that in July of 2019, she was eating breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table when she found glass in her meal. According to the suit she bit into the glass while eating her eggs, which fractured two crowns and caused extensive bleeding. The suit is asking for more than $50,000 in damages due to negligence on the part of the theme park. She claims the glass led to significant medical bills as well as emotional damage.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is located inside Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom park and is a character dining experience, where walk around characters of Disney princes and princesses visit guests while they eat. It’s one of the more popular dining locations in the park for that reason. While I haven't eaten there in years, one of my most memorable dinners ever at Disney World happened there, and it's just fun to be inside the castle.

Disney World has not yet responded to the lawsuit that was filed recently. We rarely see public comments from Disney on ongoing legal matters, and frequently we see lawsuits against the park seem to disappear, usually indicating that some sort of settlement was reached out of court. It will be interesting to see what happens here because this situation sounds so strange. If we assume everything that happened in the lawsuit is accurate it’s difficult to imagine how such a thing even happened.

Dining at Walt Disney World is one of the highlights of any trip, and no matter how old you are, character dining can be a lot of fun. They come by your table and say hi and can sign autographs for kids. Brumbaugh was there with a group of 14 people so it was probably part of a large extended family trip.

While lawsuits are not uncommon at Disney World the most prominent lawsuits that are currently being dealt with are not the suits over injuries that we expect. A former Cast Member is suing Disney World over an alleged hostile work environment. Walt Disney World is also dealing with a potentially significant lawsuit from Annual Pass holders who are suing the resort over its policy changes that came with the reservation system. Disneyland Resort is also dealing with a similar lawsuit in California.