Viral TikTok Shows A Very Unhappy Family Stuck On Universal Studios Transformers Ride

Nobody likes it when we’re at a theme park and an attraction breaks down. It’s even less fun when you’re on the attraction when the breakdown takes place. Most of the time a ride stoppage is a brief pause, sometimes it can mean evacuation from the attraction, but sometimes it can mean riders being stuck on a ride for quite some time. A video is currently going viral; showing guests that were apparently stuck on Transformers: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood for an hour and nobody is happy.

Getting stuck on a ride for an hour absolutely sucks. There’s no question about that. However, the thing that’s causing this TikTok to go viral isn’t the fact that people were stuck on the ride, it’s the people in the ride vehicle who are, to be blunt, flipping out over being stuck for that long.

The majority of the comments on the pair of videos from this experience are critical of the people who, in the eyes of some, come across very poorly. Being this loud about how long you've been stuck on the ride does little good, because everybody involved already knows that.

On the one hand, the frustration is to be understood. Nobody would be happy to be stuck in a small ride vehicle, that’s only supposed to hold guests for a few minutes at a time, for an hour. But that’s just the issue.

Everybody on the ride was certainly angry to be stuck, but most also know that complaining accomplishes very little and that Universal Studios is either going to restart the ride or get people off the ride as soon as they are able. Safety is a major concern on attractions, we've seen far two many mishaps in parks in the last year, from amusement park rides going haywire to actual deaths. and if whatever caused the ride breakdown could also cause guest injuries, they are going to move slowly on purpose.

Nobody would be stuck on a broken ride for an hour if there wasn’t a good reason for it, and while I don’t know with certainty that these guests were given something as a way to apologize for the wait, there’s a pretty good bet that they were. There’s a better chance that they were the Team Members were still in a good mood by the end of the ordeal, which happens when guests don’t get angry about things that employees can’t fix.

Theme Parks want guests to have a good time and when things go wrong the Team Members often will go out of their way to fix problems when it is possible to do so. Let’s try not to make their jobs any more difficult than they already are. They don’t get paid enough.