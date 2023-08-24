Viral TikTok Catches Aftermath Of Woman Getting Kicked Out Of Disneyland After She Allegedly Peed In A Cup

When you visit Disneyland you run into all sorts of people from all walks of life. Often this can be wonderful, as you might meet people you would never otherwise have come in contact with. However, it’s also true that you might witness events that you wish maybe you had not, like watching a woman argue with security after she apparently urinated in public.

Everything old is new again. A couple of years ago a video went viral showing a woman at Disneyland who was forced to leave Disneyland property after allegedly urinating in a place other than a bathroom inside the park. It seems that a lot of people either missed this clip last time or had forgotten about it because it’s back and going viral once again. To be fair, it’s a pretty incredible video and if you haven’t seen it, you probably should.

Whoever recorded this started after the initial altercation with security began, so it’s unclear exactly what the woman in question did where. But it seems that she may have peed in a cup, and done so in a place other than a Disneyland restroom. She claims some sort of bladder problems, which may be the case, but it’s not sufficient to dissuade Cast Member Tom, who informs her that she needs to leave the park.

One might start to feel for the woman were it not for the way she handles the situation. She goes full “I want to speak with your manager” and argues that, because she has apparently taken major Disney vacations before, she pays their salary, and thus should obviously be afforded the freedom to pee where she wishes. We've seen a lot of people at Disney Parks flaunting rules in recent years and it's likely getting old with employees and fans alike.

The highlight of the video, however, is actually the Disneyland Cast Member standing in the background of the video. While the guest and Tom are having their conversation, she stands by silently, looking like somebody who is not only not amused, but maybe actually incapable of amusement. Nothing this lady is saying is impacting her. I will be following all rules at Disneyland if only to avoid running afoul of this lady.

There was a recent Reddit thread about gross things that people have witnessed at Disneyland, and many of them were related to kids having accidents. I feel like when we’re talking about kids, we have to give a certain amount of leeway, but not so much with adults.

Based on the video it appears the woman was simply asked to leave the park for the day, and wasn't banned from Disneyland entirely. Arguing with security is certainly one way that can happen, and considering how important this lady feels her trips to various Disney properties have been, she likely wouldn't want that.