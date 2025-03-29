A Viral TikTok Called Out Influencers Who Allegedly Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On A Disney World Wedding And Caught Some Definite Lies

For a “Disney Adult,” few things are more exciting than getting married at the most magical place on Earth. Unfortunately these ceremonies come with a hefty price tag, so most people live out their dreams by scrolling through social media to catch glimpses of these joyous celebrations. At least, that’s usually the case until recently when a TikTok went viral for debunking influencers' so-called Disney World weddings.

The Mouselets are sisters who run a Disney World-themed TikTok account with over one million followers. Last year, they went viral for calling out some influencers’ accounts for their Disney Park weddings and included some pretty interesting details that have many people in the comments screaming “liar” and blaming AI. Check out the debunked video for yourself:

Where do I even begin? As one of those “Disney Adults” who dreams of walking down the aisle in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, I’ve done some research about weddings at the parks, and @themouselets are so right for their skepticism. There are a lot of wild claims in the original video, but the one that really set me off was when the bride said all the food and wine was handled by “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.”

Here’s the thing, “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” isn’t a restaurant — at least not at Walt Disney World. Instead, it’s a trackless ride located in the France Pavillion at Epcot. The only food featured in the attraction is props and projections on the screen. So, unless the bride and groom fed their guests fake food, this claim is definitely a lie — and not an easy one to pass off. After all, there’s not even a Ratatouille-themed restaurant in the park; there is one located in Disneyland Paris, though.

Not to mention, the video claims that their reception happened in front of the “magic castle,” and yet it was catered by Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which is located in Epcot. Someone needs to take a look at the Walt Disney World map before making such egregious claims.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the original video also makes it seem like the bride and groom rented out the entire park during normal park hours, giving them access to all the best Walt Disney World attractions, something that just isn’t done for a random couple. Maybe if you are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrating your vow renewal in 2013 you'd get lucky, but a random influencer? Unlikely.

Don’t get me wrong; it is possible to have your wedding inside the park without random park guests bearing witness to your union but to do so requires either getting up ridiculously early or staying up late. Both coasts offer private in-park ceremonies, but they have to occur before or after park closing, typically during the “off-season.”

Later on in the video, @themouselets debunks yet another alleged Magic Kingdom wedding who can’t even get her Disney Princesses straight. The bride shared a photo of her groom picking up her lost shimmery heel as she ran to the castle. The iconic moment is definitely a callback to the romantic Cinderella scene and yet the bride in question mentioned Sleeping Beauty instead.

After so many false claims were made, it’s hard to say if these couples even got married in the parks to begin with. I guess it’s true what our parents said: you can’t trust everything you read (or listen to) on the internet. If you are interested in what a Disney Parks wedding actually entails, you can check out the official Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding & Honeymoons website.