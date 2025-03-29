A Viral TikTok Called Out Influencers Who Allegedly Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On A Disney World Wedding And Caught Some Definite Lies

News
By published

I think we have a Pinocchio on our hands...

Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

For a “Disney Adult,” few things are more exciting than getting married at the most magical place on Earth. Unfortunately these ceremonies come with a hefty price tag, so most people live out their dreams by scrolling through social media to catch glimpses of these joyous celebrations. At least, that’s usually the case until recently when a TikTok went viral for debunking influencers' so-called Disney World weddings.

The Mouselets are sisters who run a Disney World-themed TikTok account with over one million followers. Last year, they went viral for calling out some influencers’ accounts for their Disney Park weddings and included some pretty interesting details that have many people in the comments screaming “liar” and blaming AI. Check out the debunked video for yourself:

@themouselets

♬ original sound - The Mouselets

Where do I even begin? As one of those “Disney Adults” who dreams of walking down the aisle in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle, I’ve done some research about weddings at the parks, and @themouselets are so right for their skepticism. There are a lot of wild claims in the original video, but the one that really set me off was when the bride said all the food and wine was handled by “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.”

Here’s the thing, “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” isn’t a restaurant — at least not at Walt Disney World. Instead, it’s a trackless ride located in the France Pavillion at Epcot. The only food featured in the attraction is props and projections on the screen. So, unless the bride and groom fed their guests fake food, this claim is definitely a lie — and not an easy one to pass off. After all, there’s not even a Ratatouille-themed restaurant in the park; there is one located in Disneyland Paris, though.

Not to mention, the video claims that their reception happened in front of the “magic castle,” and yet it was catered by Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which is located in Epcot. Someone needs to take a look at the Walt Disney World map before making such egregious claims.

More About Walt Disney World

Debuting in 1995, the “Partners Statue” is a sculpture of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse located in front of Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, Photographer)

(Image credit: Walt Disney World/ Matt Stroshane)

Hear Me Out: I Like New, Shiny Stuff At Disney World, But There's A Big Reason Why I Changed My Opinion About Tearing Down Attractions

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the original video also makes it seem like the bride and groom rented out the entire park during normal park hours, giving them access to all the best Walt Disney World attractions, something that just isn’t done for a random couple. Maybe if you are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrating your vow renewal in 2013 you'd get lucky, but a random influencer? Unlikely.

Don’t get me wrong; it is possible to have your wedding inside the park without random park guests bearing witness to your union but to do so requires either getting up ridiculously early or staying up late. Both coasts offer private in-park ceremonies, but they have to occur before or after park closing, typically during the “off-season.”

Later on in the video, @themouselets debunks yet another alleged Magic Kingdom wedding who can’t even get her Disney Princesses straight. The bride shared a photo of her groom picking up her lost shimmery heel as she ran to the castle. The iconic moment is definitely a callback to the romantic Cinderella scene and yet the bride in question mentioned Sleeping Beauty instead.

After so many false claims were made, it’s hard to say if these couples even got married in the parks to begin with. I guess it’s true what our parents said: you can’t trust everything you read (or listen to) on the internet. If you are interested in what a Disney Parks wedding actually entails, you can check out the official Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding & Honeymoons website.

Danielle Bruncati
Freelance Writer

Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.

Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom

A Disney World Ride I Usually Skip Is Getting A Much-Needed Update, And It's Already Convincing Me To Try It Again
The Millennuim Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy&#039;s Edge

'It Is Foul': Disney World Fans Report A Strange Smell At A Popular Location, And It Sounds Awful
Will Smith refusing pills in Matrix-inspired video for Beautiful Scars

‘Will Smith Is Canceled.’ The Actor’s New Album Nods At His Oscars Scandal And Beef With Chris Rock Again And Again
See more latest
Most Popular
Will Smith refusing pills in Matrix-inspired video for Beautiful Scars
‘Will Smith Is Canceled.’ The Actor’s New Album Nods At His Oscars Scandal And Beef With Chris Rock Again And Again
Charlie Cox smiles while sitting in a courtroom setting in Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals When He Knew Charlie Cox Was The Right Actor To Play Matt Murdock
The Woman in the Yard.
Critics Have Seen The Woman In The Yard, And They Aren’t Holding Back Their Opinions Of The ‘Frustrating’ Horror Flick
Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Jacob Elordi Dramatically Lost Weight for His New Prisoner Of War Series, And He Opened Up About How Much Work It Was For The Cast: 'It Was Like, Oh My God'
Elizabeth smiling in Pride and Prejudice.
A Man Went Viral On TikTok For Watching Pride And Prejudice Three Times In A Row On A Plane, And The Internet Is Hilariously Supportive Of This Choice: 'I Fear He Is Me'
Seth Rogen standing next to Ike Barinholtz on film set in The Studio
Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode
&quot;A Minecraft Movie&quot; cast interviews about the movie.
'A Minecraft Movie' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks And More
Viola Davis stealthily moving in a bright red dress in G20
Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'
Mark Hamill looking emotional in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, pictured next to Adam Driver speaking in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Disneyland Just Dropped The First Look At Luke Skywalker At Galaxy's Edge, And It's Honestly Giving Real Kylo Ren Vibes