What To Eat At Disneyland: The Best Foods To Try In The Lands, Hotels, And Downtown Disney

As somebody who is lucky enough to visit Disneyland Resort often, there are a few things that I always try to do. I’m always excited to go on the best rides at Disneyland if the lines aren’t too long, but the thing that I often spend more time doing than waiting in line is eating. There is some incredible food to be found here if you know where to look.

From the classic Disneyland Park to Disney California Adventure, and the DownTown Disney district, there are so many places to get delicious food it is nearly impossible to try them all, but I’ve eaten a lot at Disneyland over the years, and here is some of the best food you can have at the resort.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Breakfast Chimichanga - Ship To Shore, Frontierland

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if you’re going to spend a day from rope drop to fireworks experiencing everything that Disneyland Resort has to offer, the first stop should be the Frontierland food cart near the entrance to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. There you will find the delicious Disneyland Breakfast Chimichanga, a deep-fried tortilla full of eggs, sausage, and everything you need to get going. There are only a limited number made each morning, and they do sell out, so be sure to grab one before they are gone.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Cold Brew Black Caf - Docking Bay 7, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

If you need something to wash down your Breakfast Chimichanga, then take the Frontierland path to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. There, at Docking Bay 7 you’ll find cold brew black caf, cold brew coffee topped with sweet cream and chocolate puff cereal. Does this sound like a strange thing you would only find in a galaxy far, far away? Yes, but it's amazing.

(Image credit: Disneyland resort)

Jazz Kitchen Beignets - Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill, Downtown Disney

If pastry is more your speed for breakfast, then you don’t even have to enter one of the parks to get some of the best. The Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney has excellent beignets and an express entrance where you can pick them up without having to wait too long. They’re not shaped like Mickey Mouse like the ones you can get in New Orleans Square, but they taste better.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Dole Whip - Tropical Hideaway, Adventureland

It is one of the most iconic treats in any theme park, and any list of the best food at Disneyland is simply incomplete without it. Dole Whip is perfect on a hot Southern California day. If the classic pineapple flavor isn’t your speed, that’s fine. Dole Whip has been transformed into multiple variations. It’s now available in a variety of flavors. And if you want a more mature version, you can get a Dole Whip float with rum at the Disneyland Hotel coffee house.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Salt & Straw Ice Cream - Downtown Disney

Ice cream is one sweet treat that you can find in abundance all over Disneyland Resort, and while it’s nearly impossible to go wrong with it, Salt and Straw at Downtown Disney is the place to go if you want something a little different. The location has unique flavors that can change daily, so it’s always worth checking out to see what they have. You may want to save room for a late-night ice cream run when your time in the parks is finished.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Sourdough Bread Bowl - Aunt Cass' Cafe, San Fransokyo Square

Sometimes even at a theme park you just need comfort food, a Sourdough bread bowl with some delicious soup is the perfect way to go. You’ll find this at Aunt Cass’ Cafe inside the new San Fransokyo Square, the bread is fresh and the soup is delicious. It’s a great meal that is also very filling if you’re looking to not be hungry soon.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Crazy Shake - Black Tap, Downtown Disney

Sometimes you want ice cream. Sometimes you’d like something to drink that you can carry with you around Disneyland Resort, with a milkshake, you get the best of both worlds. An honorable mention here goes to the Quake Shake at the Ghiradelli ice cream shop at Disney California Adventure, but Black Tap at Downtown Disney takes the shake to the next level with its Crazy Shakes that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Braised Pork Belly Bao Bun - Carthay Circle, Buena Vista Street

Carthay Circle is a favorite spot of mine and one of the ways that Disney California Adventure is better than Disneyland. The DCA location is found at the end of Buena Vista Street and the old Hollywood environment is a place you just want to spend forever in. While the regular dinner menu is delicious, if you just want to stop in the lounge for a cocktail, and want some delicious food to go with it, try the braised pork belly bao buns. The lounge order of two is not too big, so it's not dinner, but they are not to be missed.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Churros - Various Locations

One cannot talk about the delicious snacks one can find at Disneyland Resort without mentioning the iconic churro. The deep-fried cinnamon and sugar confection is a staple of theme parks worldwide today, and while some would argue there are better churros out there, the Disneyland churro is still pretty damn good. And, if the classic flavor isn't our thing there are always seasonal churros worth checking out.

(Image credit: Disney Parks)

Lobster Nachos - Lamplight Lounge, Pixar Pier

Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure is home to the Lamplight Lounge, which can be a difficult place to get a table, but if you are able to wrangle one, be sure to check out the lobster nachos. Whether you’re in the park with a group looking to snack, or you just want to devour them yourself, these are a serious upgrade over standard nachos.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Great Maple Donuts - Pixar Place Hotel

One of the newest locations at Disneyland Resort, the newly rechristened Pixar Place Hotel, is home to the Great Maple Restaurant. The menu is solid, if a bit pricey, but the maple bacon donuts are the specialty of the house, and there are also seasonal donuts, as well.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Vintner’s Table - Napa Rose, Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Ok, so we’re cheating a bit here because the Vintner’s Table at the Napa Rose at the Grand Californian Resort & Spa isn’t a single item, but it is a dinner menu that you won’t want to miss. Napa Rose is the best restaurant at Disneyland that doesn't charge $25,000 for dinner and this is the best meal that doesn't require special reservations. A four-course meal of some of the most incredible food you will eat at a theme park anywhere in the world. The menu changes monthly, so it’s always a bit different every time you go back, and you get to try a variety of delicious food. Add the optional wine pairings to get the perfect glass with every course. This isn’t cheap, but it is worth it.

There are so many great things to eat at Disneyland, and there are new items available all the time. So, this will never be a comprehensive list of all the great food at Disneyland Resort. But it’s a place to start, and you won’t be disappointed.