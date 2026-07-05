Why Seeing Woody At Disneyland Makes Tom Hanks Feel Like One Of The 'Luckiest People In The World'

Toy Story is a beloved franchise among fans, its cast, and Disney theme park attendees. Whether you’re riding the Toy Story ride, waving at the characters in a parade, or waiting for a personal photo opportunity, the Pixar box office sensation makes its mark in the parks. No one is immune to the magic and charm of the toys brought to life, especially with the 2026 movie release of Toy Story 5 riding a wave of success.

It’s no surprise that when the voice of Woody himself, Tom Hanks, takes his grandkids to Disneyland that he can feel just how special his involvement with the franchise is. According to Metro, chatting about what Toy Story means to people, Hanks explained even he couldn’t escape the joy. He said:

When I go with my grandchildren to Disneyland, and I see me as Woody dancing with Captain Hook and Mickey and Minnie and Donald, and I realize because of Pixar and Andrew and everybody else, we are now part of that never ending joy creating machinery that goes along. I am amongst the luckiest people in the world.

It’s hard to realize the impact you have on the masses until you’re faced with it at an undeniable moment or someone close to you gives you a nudge. One of those instances happened at Disneyland previously, when Hanks’ daughter pointed it out during Fantasmic!

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Yes, Tom Hanks actually played Walt Disney in Saving Mr. Banks, but that’s just not the same as watching a character you’ve voiced for more than 30 years walking around in real life and interacting with others. That has to be surreal in a way that few can understand, and you can hear the genuine appreciation from Hanks in the clip.

He's not the only actor with an appreciation for the parks. Disney guy Josh Gad took over Storybook Land canal boats as a storyteller earlier this year. While the voice of Olaf in the Frozen films clearly had a grand time on his adventure, as well as when he was previously a Haunted Mansion caretaker and a Jungle Cruise skipper, it’s still not quite the same.

When you think about the best Pixar movies, or even the best films of Tom Hanks, of course Toy Story comes to mind. The franchise started with a cowboy doll named Woody becoming jealous when he met a new spaceman action figure named Buzz Lightyear that replaced him as the top toy in a boy’s bedroom. It evolved into a journey of friendship, unbreakable bonds that have now lasted through five films, and plenty of quotable lines.

Since the first film hit theaters in 1995, it has become a brand with millions of fans, endless merchandise, and lovable characters. With the success of Toy Story 5, questions have been raised about whether Toy Story 6 is possible. Only Pixar and the creative team can determine whether that will happen, but it feels like a safe bet that fans, theme park guests, and Tom Hanks will see the character continue to live on in the Disney theme parks forever.