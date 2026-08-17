‘This Hits Hard.’ Jenna Ortega, Viola Davis And More Honor Hayden Panettiere After Her Death
Hollywood has lost a truly bright star.
At the end of the weekend, Hollywood and the world at large were met with some very devastating news. Hayden Panettiere – the fan-favorite actress known for her role in the Scream films, Heroes and more – was confirmed to have died at the age of 36. That confirmation came from the late actress’ representative this past Sunday. Various fans have since taken to social media to pay their respects to the beloved star. Now, Jenna Ortega, Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz and many more are memorializing Panettiere as well.
Ortega had the opportunity to work with Panettiere on 2023’s Scream VI, in which the latter reprised her role as Kirby Reed from 2011’s Scream 4. After learning of her former co-star’s passing, Ortega shared a post on her Instagram story, which featured a photo of Panettiere as a child. Ortega then shared a brief message:
Davis and Panettiere worked together on the 2016 courtroom drama Custody, and the former reflected on their time together when paying tribute to her late co-star. The Oscar-winning Davis had nothing but praise for Panettiere when sharing her recollections in an Instagram post and referred to her as “an amazing talent.” Davis also shared several photos, including a sweet picture that sees her standing news to Panettiere. Her caption reads as follows:
One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz also took to Instagram to share her memories of Panettiere, with whom she became fast friends over the years. Lenz shared several throwback photos and expressed her disbelief over the news of the Amber Alert star’s death. Lenz also sentimentally remembered what it was like being a teen and watching Panettiere perform around the age of “nine” or “ten”:
Per People, Panettiere’s body was found at a house in Greenville, South Carolina during the afternoon of Sunday, August 16. EMS workers and police officers reportedly found an “unresponsive female” – later identified as Panettiere – after one of her friends called 911. The late actress was put on “advanced cardiac life support” but was later pronounced dead after attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Panettiere’s death comes over three years after the passing of her brother, Jansen, who died at 28 due to cardiomegaly.
As many continue to reel from this loss, Heroes EP Bryan Fuller paid homage to the late Claire Bennet actress on Instagram. He said:
Fellow Heroes alum James Kyson also shared some tender thoughts on Panettiere following her passing. Kyson – who played Ando Masahashi on the cult classic of a show – shared some photos on IG and recalled his interactions with his former co-star:
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Masi Oka, another Heroes veteran, also shared a tribute to Panettiere, as he posted a message on X. Oka, who played the role of Hiro Nakamura on the NBC show, shared warm thoughts about his scene partner:
Panettiere’s filmography includes many beloved TV shows and movies, like long-running Nashville, Remember the Titans, A Bug’s Life, Malcolm in the Middle, Ice Princess and Bring it On: All or Nothing. Aside from those, she also starred in various commercials over the course of her career. One actor who worked with her on an ad, Nicolas King, took to IG as well to pay tribute:
If you’re like me, you might also know Hayden Panettiere for her video game work, and she most famously voiced Kairi in the earlier titles in the Kingdom Hearts series. Panettiere was later succeeded in the role by Alyson Stoner and, after their predecessor’s death, Stoner shared an emotional video on IG, which they captioned:
Panettiere is just one of several former female child stars to have sadly passed away in over a year. In February 2025, Panettiere’s Ice Princess co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg died at 39 due to diabetes complications. Also, Lilo & Stitch’s Daveigh Chase sadly died this past June at 35, with AIDS being ruled as a key cause. Fellow former child actress Alexa PenaVega reflected on all three of the late actresses while mourning Panettiere on Instagram:
Likewise, actress Heather Matarazzo also opened up about having known and worked with Panettiere. She shared a sweet photo on Instagram as well as the following message in the late actress’ honor:
It’s honestly hard to process the news of Hayden Panettiere’s death and, right now, it honestly doesn’t feel real. Not only was Panettiere talented but she was also open about her personal struggles with addiction, postpartum depression and more. It was both her talent and her level of transparency that endeared her to the general public. To say that she’ll be missed would be a major understatement, and we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to her family, friends and various colleagues at this time.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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