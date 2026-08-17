‘This Hits Hard.’ Jenna Ortega, Viola Davis And More Honor Hayden Panettiere After Her Death

At the end of the weekend, Hollywood and the world at large were met with some very devastating news. Hayden Panettiere – the fan-favorite actress known for her role in the Scream films, Heroes and more – was confirmed to have died at the age of 36. That confirmation came from the late actress’ representative this past Sunday. Various fans have since taken to social media to pay their respects to the beloved star. Now, Jenna Ortega, Viola Davis, Bethany Joy Lenz and many more are memorializing Panettiere as well.

Ortega had the opportunity to work with Panettiere on 2023’s Scream VI, in which the latter reprised her role as Kirby Reed from 2011’s Scream 4. After learning of her former co-star’s passing, Ortega shared a post on her Instagram story, which featured a photo of Panettiere as a child. Ortega then shared a brief message:

This is such a devastating loss. Rest well.

Davis and Panettiere worked together on the 2016 courtroom drama Custody, and the former reflected on their time together when paying tribute to her late co-star. The Oscar-winning Davis had nothing but praise for Panettiere when sharing her recollections in an Instagram post and referred to her as “an amazing talent.” Davis also shared several photos, including a sweet picture that sees her standing news to Panettiere. Her caption reads as follows:

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What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name....

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz also took to Instagram to share her memories of Panettiere, with whom she became fast friends over the years. Lenz shared several throwback photos and expressed her disbelief over the news of the Amber Alert star’s death. Lenz also sentimentally remembered what it was like being a teen and watching Panettiere perform around the age of “nine” or “ten”:

I’m crushed. I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between blocking and camera rehearsals. Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else’s. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera. And she’d sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play.

Per People, Panettiere’s body was found at a house in Greenville, South Carolina during the afternoon of Sunday, August 16. EMS workers and police officers reportedly found an “unresponsive female” – later identified as Panettiere – after one of her friends called 911. The late actress was put on “advanced cardiac life support” but was later pronounced dead after attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Panettiere’s death comes over three years after the passing of her brother, Jansen, who died at 28 due to cardiomegaly.

As many continue to reel from this loss, Heroes EP Bryan Fuller paid homage to the late Claire Bennet actress on Instagram. He said:

SAVE THE CHEERLEADER, SAVE THE WORLD It was an honor and an inspiration to write Claire Bennet’s storyline in season one of HEROES. Hayden was more than an actress she was a muse. Wise beyond her years and already saddled with so much of a life, she left an indelible mark on me as a writer and a storyteller. Incredibly sad news.

Fellow Heroes alum James Kyson also shared some tender thoughts on Panettiere following her passing. Kyson – who played Ando Masahashi on the cult classic of a show – shared some photos on IG and recalled his interactions with his former co-star:

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I am deeply saddened and so shocked by [Hayden Panettiere]‘s passing… I first met Hayden when she was 16, and she was already a veteran actor with such bright spirit, and an older soul…I remember her as a fierce protector of animal rights and a “cheerleader” for kindness, justice, and people being treated fairly - something that I’ve always appreciated. May your soul Rest in Peace Hayden… and my deepest condolences & prayers for her family💙

Masi Oka, another Heroes veteran, also shared a tribute to Panettiere, as he posted a message on X. Oka, who played the role of Hiro Nakamura on the NBC show, shared warm thoughts about his scene partner:

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon… My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.

Panettiere’s filmography includes many beloved TV shows and movies, like long-running Nashville, Remember the Titans, A Bug’s Life, Malcolm in the Middle, Ice Princess and Bring it On: All or Nothing. Aside from those, she also starred in various commercials over the course of her career. One actor who worked with her on an ad, Nicolas King, took to IG as well to pay tribute:

Well this hits hard… I first worked with Hayden Panetierre when we filmed a Carvel commercial together in 1997. We saw each other often when we were just babies at auditions and various shoots, and filmed 2 commercials together- she was always a sweetie to work with. She will be missed 💔

If you’re like me, you might also know Hayden Panettiere for her video game work, and she most famously voiced Kairi in the earlier titles in the Kingdom Hearts series. Panettiere was later succeeded in the role by Alyson Stoner and, after their predecessor’s death, Stoner shared an emotional video on IG, which they captioned:

From one Kairi to another… One sky, one destiny. 🕊️ My deepest condolences to Hayden’s family, community, and the many lives Hayden reached. May you rest in freedom, Hayden. 💕✨ And sending love to my fellow KH community worldwide who have cherished Hayden’s work as Kairi through the decades. Take care.

Panettiere is just one of several former female child stars to have sadly passed away in over a year. In February 2025, Panettiere’s Ice Princess co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg died at 39 due to diabetes complications. Also, Lilo & Stitch’s Daveigh Chase sadly died this past June at 35, with AIDS being ruled as a key cause. Fellow former child actress Alexa PenaVega reflected on all three of the late actresses while mourning Panettiere on Instagram:

Hayden, Michelle, Daveigh... my heart is heavy today. These aren't just names from my childhood. They're girls I grew up alongside, sharing a world that was exciting and also incredibly hard. We were kids navigating something so big, and not everyone had the foundation or support they deserved. Today, I'm grieving and holding their families close in my prayers and thinking of everyone still fighting battles we can't see. Hug your people close today.

Likewise, actress Heather Matarazzo also opened up about having known and worked with Panettiere. She shared a sweet photo on Instagram as well as the following message in the late actress’ honor:

Devastated…… We first met on the LIRR traveling to NYC for auditions when we were both kids. Every time our paths crossed, my heart always filled up. She was special. She was a Sprite of a being and such a talent. Truly a light….. Love you, Hayden.

It’s honestly hard to process the news of Hayden Panettiere’s death and, right now, it honestly doesn’t feel real. Not only was Panettiere talented but she was also open about her personal struggles with addiction, postpartum depression and more. It was both her talent and her level of transparency that endeared her to the general public. To say that she’ll be missed would be a major understatement, and we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to her family, friends and various colleagues at this time.