I Don't Know What's Sweeter: Taylor Swift Bringing Her Original Tape To The Toy Story 5 Premiere Or Tom Hanks' Response

The 2026 movie schedule is about to deliver a major new film, given the impending release of Toy Story 5. Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the whole gang are back for another chapter, and fans are as excited as ever. Among the excited fans is Taylor Swift, who's also contributing music to the movie. Those who need proof of her fandom only need to know that she her VHS tape of the original 1995 film to be signed by Tom Hanks and co., though I can't tell if that's sweeter than Hanks’ response.

After the movie’s director debunked theories that Swift has an end credits song, she officially confirmed she’d written and performed new song for the film, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which was released last week. Swift has shared that she’s loved the Toy Story films ever since she was little, and her childhood dreams seemingly came true when she attended the recent premiere. Check out a photo of the Grammy winner (and massive Toy Story fan) having her VHS tape signed by the whole cast:

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

As someone who has Toy Story on VHS, I love that Swift decided to bring her copy to the premiere. And I love that even with her mega superstar status, she’s not afraid to fangirl, as evidenced by her reaction to *NSYNC at the VMAs. I can imagine her living her best life at the premiere, and not just because she got to sing with the Randy Newman once inside the theater. Hanks, who is back as Sheriff Woody in Toy Story 5, also shared his reaction to Swift’s request on the red carpet while speaking with USA Today, and I’m melting:

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No, I did not get a selfie. But I did sign her VHS of the original Toy Story. A VHS. I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could sign it, because that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well.

Since Toy Story has been around since the ‘90s, I wouldn't be surprised if Hanks as signed plenty of other VHS tapes of the film over the years, and I'd bet Swift's won't be the last. I also love the Oscar winner's quip about Swift needing to have brought a VCR to the premiere instead. Hanks may have been joking, but I can surely imagine a signed player being displayed in a museum.

As for the Toy Story and Taylor Swift, fans had been speculating for months that some kind of collaboration was in the works. In April, a false countdown started on Swift’s official website with the Toy Story clouds in the background, but nothing ever happened.

The countdown was eventually brought back last week, when the official announcement for her new single was made. The reactions to “I Knew It, I Knew You” have been positive, as fans are taken back to Swift’s country days. All in all, it definitely sounds like a song made for a Toy Story soundtrack. In addition to that, I couldn't be happier for Swift that she was able to get her tape sign, and this moment further proves just how relatable the star can be.

Fans can check out Toy Story 5 -- complete with Taylor Swift's song -- when it hits theaters on June 19. In the meantime, check out the first five movies using a Disney+ subscription.