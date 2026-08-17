Your Friendly Reminder That Fortnite Is Crossing Over With Both Disney And Universal Theme Parks

We’re about to get a whole lot of Fortnite at Disney and Universal theme parks, and I love the different vibes that will be experienced at each. Universal Studios already announced a scare zone inspired by the game’s signature Halloween event, Fortnitemares, is coming to Halloween Horror Nights in 2026 in both Orlando and Hollywood. Now, Disney is getting in on the action in a big Star Wars-y way.

Fortnite Is Coming To Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Among the long list of theme park announcements made at D23, it was revealed the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attractions in Orlando and Anaheim are getting a newly-created Fortnite adventure called Smuggler’s Gambit. Disney execs explained their approach to creating a first-of-its-kind experience that connects the ride in the physical world at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to Hondo Ohnaka in the digital world.

As riders complete missions, they will unlock exclusive rewards, leveling up the immersive experience. You can start in the queue, the cockpit, or in the game itself, tracking your adventure along the way, with the most unpredictable pirate captain in the Galaxy. Check out a preview of how it will all work below.

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I am admittedly not someone who is well-versed in Fortnite and all it has to offer, but this addition to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a welcome perk amidst a series of recent changes that feel like its realigning the direction of the world of Batuu after hearing some of the fan complaints. It’s a beautifully impressive land that didn’t initially deliver on all of its early promises, so it’s nice to hear that it’s getting some attention. In a recent article at The Hollywood Reporter, President of Epic Games Adam Sussman explained it this way:

Building on Epic’s technology, Disney’s Imagineers are shaping the future of interactive entertainment, where an experience goes from the physical world into Fortnite. Whether you’re at a Disney Park or playing Fortnite with your friends, fans have new ways to keep their Star Wars adventures going. This is only the beginning of what’s possible when world-class storytellers bring their creativity into Fortnite.

Now we go from sci-fi spacefare to something a bit creepier over at Universal.

(Image credit: Universal Parks & Resorts)

A Fortnitemares Scare Zone Is Going To Be A Big Draw at HHN

While we wait to see how Disney and Fortnite will expand their relationship in the future, we can experience the more twisted and sinister side of Fortnitemares as characters step out of the digital world and into a Universal Resort HHN scare zone. While we wait to see how Disney and Fortnite will expand their relationship in the future, we can experience the more twisted and sinister side of Fortnitemares as characters step out of the digital world and into a Universal Resort HHN scare zone. From the promise of a bloodiest house of the year to roaming Art the Clown and Nikki from Obsession, the Horror Nights line-up on both coasts has a lot to choose from.

After the huge popularity of the Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house at Horror Nights 2025, it’s not surprising that the event would want to continue to draw in that demographic of older kids and young adults, and this new scare zone could do just that. Beyond knowing it will include the Battle Bus, the Fortnitemares presence at HHN is still thin on details, but the promise of “new horrors” combined with such a popular property has me excited.

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Whether it’s a Star Wars themed adventure and gaming experience, or spooky scares that become real-life nightmares in a scare zone, I actually love how these theme park announcements show the range of what Fortnite can offer. It also feels like future possibilities could be endless, and I know I’ll be there for it all.