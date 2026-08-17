Chicago P.D. Stars Are Celebrating LaRoyce Hawkins' Final Episode, And I'm Already Missing Kevin Atwater

Chicago P.D. is heading into a new era on the 2026 TV schedule for Season 14. The NBC procedural will be down an original cast member at the start of the season, as LaRoyce Hawkins is officially bowing out as Officer Kevin Atwater. It was announced earlier this summer that the actor would be leaving P.D., and it seems like the time has finally come. The cast celebrated him filming his last episode, and I am already missing Atwater.

Hawkins is just the latest cast member exiting the Intelligence Unit and, while Chicago P.D. has had a handful of depatures over the years, they don't get easier for viewers. Filming has officially been completed on Hawkins’ final episode and, unsurprisingly, he got a pretty big send-off. Sheila R. Brown -- Executive Director of the CineCares Foundation at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, where the series films -- posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram from Hawkins' final day, and it looks both fun and bittersweet:

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I love that Hawkins got a big celebration for his final episode, I just hate that it means we’ll have to say goodbye to him and Atwater in a matter of weeks. If anything, it’s always possible that he could return to Chicago P.D. in the future, depending on how Atwater’s story ends. But, at the very least, this warm-looking celebration also had some great guests.

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Hawkins’ P.D. co-star Marina Squerciati, who has also been on the show since the very beginning, shared some photos on Instagram from what looks to be a dinner celebration for Hawkins. Along with most of their P.D. castmates, Chicago Fire’s Miranda Rae Mayo was in attendance, along with former P.D. stars Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, and it’s making me wish Hawkins wasn't leaving:

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Between Hawkins’ departure and Chicago Fire’s few exits, these upcoming seasons are going to be hard to watch. While it's sweet to see just how much they’re celebrating Hawkins, I'm sad because this is all a reminder we don’t have much time left with Kevin Atwater. I'm very interested in seeing how they wrap up his story, especially since Atwater officially has a baby on the way. I'd hate to see his story end in a tragic way, and this show has definitely thrown some curveballs at us before.

Chicago P.D.’s 14th season premieres on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, so fans still have a little bit longer to prepare their goodbyes for Kevin Atwater. I can imagine the cast and crew will share their farewells to Atwater and Hawkins when the episode airs, and I am not ready for the emotional mess I will surely be once that happens.

In the meantime, viewers can look back at their favorite Atwater moments, as all 13 seasons of Chicago P.D. are streaming with a Peacock subscription.