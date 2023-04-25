Why Three Popular Disneyland Attractions Are Closing For Refurbishment At The Same Time

It’s rare to find yourself at Disneyland Resort on a day when literally every single attraction is running perfectly. Rides have to close for regular refurbishment in order to be sure that they don’t break down in catastrophic ways that would keep them out of action for even longer periods of time.

However, refurbishments are usually spaced out so that there aren’t too many popular rides down at once and to make sure that there’s enough to do for everybody in a given area. Disneyland waited until Indiana Jones Adventure was back up and running before revealing a closing date for Splash Mountain. However, in June Disneyland’s Fantasyland is going to undergo a major refurbishment that will see Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Alice in Wonderland all go down at the same time.

Disneyland has announced that starting June 5, all three Fantasyland attractions will be going down for refurbishment for an unspecified amount of time. It's somewhat surprising to see three rides all going down in the same land all at once, but there’s a connection between the three beyond the fact that they’re all in Fantasyland. They all share the same show building, with Peter Pan and Mr. Toad being right next door to each other, and Alice in Wonderland located on the backside of the same building.

Because the three attractions share a show building it may simply be easier to do refurbishment work on all three of them at one time. Alternatively, it could be that the work being done requires all three attractions to go down in order for it to be completed. Mr. Toad and Peter Pan are both opening-day Disneyland attractions

Closing Peter Pan’s Flight alone is going to major blow to regular crowds. It is by far the most popular attraction in Fantasyland and one of the most popular attractions in the entire park. Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is also a fan favorite. With the three rides down, there will only be two traditional dark rides operational inside Fantasyland, Pinocchio’s Daring Journey, and the recently refurbished Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

As far as we know, this is just a standard refurbishment for the three attractions, that will clean and polish them up, but won’t change anything significant. But we’ll have to wait and see. Every once in a while Disney Parks surprises us by announcing big changes to an attraction only after it's closed, as they did with the Tarzan Treehouse, which will reopen later this year as a reimagined Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse.

If it is just a standard refurb to keep everything up to spec then we likely won’t see the rides down for too long. Depending on the work being done we may see them all reopen together in a couple of weeks, or perhaps we’ll see them reopen sequentially as work is finished with each one.