Top Gun: Maverick
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”
Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Latest about Top Gun: Maverick
How Tom Cruise Is A True ‘Leader’ On The Set Of His Movies, According To Mission: Impossible 3 Co-Star Maggie Q
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
The Protege actress reflects on her experience working with Tom Cruise.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is Delayed, But It's Not All Bad News
By Mike Reyes
Ghostbusters: Afterlife just made a shrewd move on the box office board.
Sorry, Tom Cruise Fans, Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7 Are Being Delayed Again
By Adam Holmes
We’ll have to wait even longer for the next two Tom Cruise blockbusters.
Top Gun: Maverick's Val Kilmer Has Had His Voice Reconstructed Through An Official AI, And The Results Are Amazing
By Adreon Patterson
Get ready to be a little emotional or give an Iceman bite as Val Kilmer's voice is heard for the first time in years.
Val Kilmer Is Back For Top Gun: Maverick, And It Turns Out Tom Cruise Had A Lot To Do With That
By Jamil David
Tom Cruise played a major part in bringing Val Kilmer back for Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise Showed Us Top Gun: Maverick's Opening 15 Minutes, Here's What Happens
By Sean O'Connell
If the rest of Top Gun: Maverick matches this, the movie will be special.
The Fun Throwback Moment Tom Cruise And Co. Incorporated Into Top Gun: Maverick
By Adreon Patterson
Tom Cruise will make fans nostalgic with a special nod to the original Top Gun.
Val Kilmer Finally Addresses Top Gun Rivalry With Tom Cruise And Where The Two Stand Now
By Mike Reyes
The iconic Top Gun rivalry between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer has quite the story behind it.
Why Val Kilmer Joined Top Gun, Despite Hating The Idea At First
By Mike Reyes
Val Kilmer wasn't sold on Top Gun at first, but something special won him over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.