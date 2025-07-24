Glen Powell Got Famous Just Before David Corenswet. The Actor Fondly Remembers Walking The Streets With The Newly-Minted Top Gun: Maverick Star

After starring in movies like Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell became a household name. He waited a long time for it too, hustling for years before becoming a Hollywood leading man. David Corenswet wasn’t far behind, as the new actor playing Superman is getting tons of attention for the role. Now, Corenswet is opening up about his friendship with Powell, and how odd it was hanging out with him just after Powell got famous.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine , Corenswet chatted about working on James Gunn’s Superman and the journey to get to the role. After the release of the film, his identity will now be synonymous with the iconic character, of which the actor is aware. He compared it to hanging out with Glen Powell after Top Gun: Maverick came out. Powell was staying with Corenswet for a lacrosse final, and the people in the stadium kept shouting “Hangman” at him.

After the release of Superman, Corenswet imagined that his fame would be something similar, as his face would be closely associated with his character rather than his actual name. While during this Powell hangout, Corenswet wasn’t recognized for his previous work on The Politician or Hollywood, he knew that this was about to change. He said:

With a name like David Corenswet, it could be years before people would be able to shout that out in the street…but ‘Superman!’ gives you a shortcut.

While it may just be Superman for a while, it won’t be too long before “David Corenswet” starts getting some shouts. The actor is about to star in a John Tuggle biopic titled Mr. Irrelevant, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine, and has been swirling around other potential roles for years. Powell has transitioned from “Hangman” to just “Glen Powell,” and considering the amount of praise he’s been getting for Superman , I see Corenswet getting the same treatment.

Their famous characters aren’t the only thing Corenswet and Powell have in common. The actors came up together, with Powell getting recognition only a short time before Corenswet had his moment. They also co-starred in Twisters, and Powell has talked about how excited the Twisters cast was when the news was announced that his scene partner nabbed the Superman role. The Twisters crew even have it on video . I love to see that they are supporting each other as their stars rise. I’d also love to see the duo work together again soon, and that these stadium hangouts don’t end as name recognition becomes cemented.

