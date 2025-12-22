Tom Holland Just Went Shirtless And Gave Us A Glimpse At His Spider-Man Muscles In Brand New Holiday Ad

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for being a well-oiled machine, one that is constantly releasing new content in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be Tom Holland's fourth solo movie. The 29 year-old actor recently shared an advertisement he did in time for The Holidays, including some shirtless footage that shows just how ripped he's gotten for his ongoing superhero role.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is limited, but fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are curious about what Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will bring to the table. One thing is clear: Holland is going to be jacked in the blockbuster. As you can see in the Prada ad he shared on Instagram:

Holy abs. Clearly Holland is no stranger to the gym, and has been using a fitness regimen that has resulted in him basically being all lean muscle. I have to assume this is partly thanks to his time filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which includes him practically swinging through NYC rather than those sequences happening via CGI. And with him looking so yoked, I feel bad for any bad guys who are going to try and take on Peter Parker in the project.

This video serves as a behind the scenes clip for Holland's campaign promoting Prada Paradigme, the fragrance from the fashion house. He seems to have enjoyed the shoot, which also included a shirtless scene. Sex sells, so I can't deny that this was a smart move by everyone involved.

Brand New Day wrapped filming just a few days ago, months after production began back in August. There's a ton of hype surrounding that project, largely thanks to the cast of characters that will somehow come together to serve its story. The movie will mark Jon Bernthal's Punisher first appearance on the big screen, and will also feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. Additionally, there are countless theories about who Sadie Sink is playing, with the most popular being X-Man Jean Grey.

In addition to the crossovers and newcomers set to join Spider-Man: Brand New Day, moviegoers are also eager to catch up with Tom Holland's title character. The ending of No Way Home saw Doctor Strange's spell erase the world's memory of Peter, including MJ and Ned. He's seemingly alone without any loved ones, which I assume would be quite isolating for the young hero. Will they regain their memories? How will the movie connect to the next Avengers movies? There are countless questions that we're hoping are answered sooner rather than later.

Our answer are coming when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully some footage or news arrives sooner rather than later.