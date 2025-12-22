Chloe Fineman, Aidy Bryant And More Pay Tribute After Bowen Yang’s Final SNL Episode (And I’m Not Crying, You Are)

If you managed to get through Bowen Yang’s final episode of Saturday Night Live (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) without feeling a little emotional, congratulations on your emotional fortitude — you think you’re better than me?! For the rest of us, the goodbye hit hard, and then the cast reactions started rolling in, which was basically the point of no return. Chloe Fineman, Aidy Bryant, and more pay tribute after the Wicked star's final SNL episode, and I’m not crying, you are!

Yang’s mid-season departure really does feel like the end of a special era at SNL. Over the past few seasons, he turned into one of the show’s most reliable scene-stealers — whether he was playing a chaotic pop culture gremlin, grounding a sketch with deadpan confidence, or making “Weekend Update” feel even more unhinged in the best way. So of course his past and present castmates didn’t let him slip out quietly. One of the sweetest tributes came from Chloe Fineman, who shared a backstage Instagram photo of herself hugging the “Iceberg that sank the Titanic” sketch performer. In the caption (which you can read for yourself below), she tagged the Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld voice star and said she was “so endlessly proud” of him, calling it a “BRAVO,” while also noting the pics were from their first episode together.

Fellow castmate Kenan Thompson quickly jumped into the comments. On Fineman’s post the longtime SNL star commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ but also 😢😢😢😢

That wasn’t the only moment that hit fans right in the feelings. Aidy Bryant returned to the show to reunite with Yang as their beloved Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update. The characters hadn’t appeared since Bryant left in 2022 , and their return felt like a gift to longtime fans.

Bryant made tribute to their onscreen reunion, posting to her Instagram Stories , letting those she cares about know: “WILL TRAVEL FOR FRIENDS.” Which she did, as Bryant appeared alongside the beloved "Master of the Bus" actor in his final episode.

And then there’s Sarah Sherman, who took a slightly different but equally perfect approach. She posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of herself and Yang in the SNL offices, looking like they were mid-karaoke session, microphones in hand, zero caption attached. No explanation needed. If you know their chaotic on-screen chemistry, the image pretty much speaks for itself.

But the moment that really broke the dam came later in the night. In a meta sketch set at an airport, Yang played an employee working his final shift because his station was closing. As Yang spoke of wanting to go out on top and how grateful he was for his time there, his voice cracked, and tears came.

Instead of the usual Lorne Michaels farewell moment, the sketch took a turn that felt uniquely tailored to Yang. Out walked the musical guest, Cher, one of Yang’s longtime idols. She comforted him, joked with him, and then joined him and Grande in singing “Please Come Home for Christmas.” Yang could barely get through it, and watching him try to hold it together was devastating in the best way.

So yes, Bowen Yang’s final episode of SNL marks the end of a wonderful run. But if these tributes are any indication, whatever comes next, a whole lot of people are rooting for him. And no, I’m not crying. You are.