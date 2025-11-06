Tom Cruise Supported Glen Powell's Latest Release In Theaters, And He's Got The Popcorn To Prove It

While Tom Cruise is known as an action star, he's got a long resume and is a champion of the film industry as a whole. His movie Top Gun: Maverick (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) was credited by Steven Spielberg for saving Hollywood, and it also introduced him to actor Glen Powell. Cruise recently went to support his co-star's new movie The Running Man, and he's got the photo (and popcorn bucket) to prove it. Let's break it all down.

The Running Man has officially screened, and anticipation for the book to screen adaptation is at a fever pitch. Not one to be left out of a good movie experience, Cruise caught the movie, and shared a photo with Powell on his personal Instagram. And yes, there was plenty of popcorn involved. Check it out below:

While not as iconic as the Dune popcorn bucket, that didn't stop Tom Cruise and company from getting some snacks while seeing an early screening of The Running Man. His caption for the photo offered a glowing review of just how fun of a theatrical experience the new Glen Powell movie is.

Cruise shared the above post with his whopping 14.7 followers on Instagram, and the comments section is filled with folks who are hyped about seeing him and Powell back together. While it remains to be seen if this title becomes one of the best Stephen King movies, I have to assume that the Mission: Impossible star's glowing endorsement will help get butts in seats for opening weekend.

Of course, Tom Cruise isn't the only who has been singing the praises of Edgar Wright's latest movie. Stephen King himself gassed up the new movie, going so far as to call it "Die Hard for our time." Those are some big words, considering that Bruce Willis title is considered one of the best action movies of all time.

The Running Man's trailer definitely showed just how fun of a theatrical experience it can be, thanks to a mixture of thrilling action and funny comedic beats. Glen Powell is a bonafide movie star at this point, and definitely looks like he's got the action experience and comedic timing to pull of this particular project.

Of course, there are fans who are hoping to see Cruise and Powell reunite on the big screen for another Top Gun movie. Maverick was a sensation at the box office, which is why so many moviegoers are hoping to see this cast back on the screen (and in the air) together. We'll just have to wait and see if that ever happens.

The Running Man hits theaters on November 14th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Tom Cruise is a big fan, and it should be fascinating to see how audiences respond to the Stephen King adaptation.