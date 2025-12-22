‘That Was Weird For Me’: The Moment 50 Cent Felt Uncomfortable Being Friends With Diddy

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s personal dealings with Sean “Diddy” Combs have been a major topic of discussion as of late. That has, in great part, been due to the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries about the eponymous rapper, which Jackson produced. It’s no secret that Jackson and Combs have feuded over the years, but how exactly did the rappers’ once-burgeoning friendship break down? Jackson is chalking that up to him becoming uncomfortable after Diddy made him a specific offer years ago.

The past few weeks have seen 50 Cent (50) promoting his doc, which is streamable for Netflix subscription holders, and sharing insight into his dynamic with Combs (56). During a wide-ranging interview with Us Weekly, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' performer discussed a bevy of topics pertaining to Diddy. Fiddy was eventually asked exactly why his relationship with Combs went south and, apparently, it started to break down after Combs extended what Jackson initially thought was just an invite to chill:

I think it was my invitation to come hang out [and then he] was like, ‘Oh, let me take you shopping.’ This is something a man says to a woman he’s interested in, and I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ That was weird to me, and I was vocal about it being weird.

Curtis Jackson was apparently uncomfortable with Sean Combs’ offer to take him shopping. As for why Combs felt compelled to present that particular option cannot be said, given we don’t have Combs’ side of the conversation. (Of course, it is worth mentioning that the “Victory” rapper is a fashion mogul, who is known for being the co-founder of the Sean John brand.) Despite feeling “weird” about Combs’ proposal, though, Jackson still claims he holds no animosity towards his music industry peer:

But there’s no beef. He didn’t do one thing to me, I didn’t do one thing to him. And I’ve hired [Combs’ sons] Quincy and Justin to work in scripted television programs. Why would I hire them if I hated him?

Throughout much of the past year, 50 Cent has, however, chastised Diddy over his various legal issues. During Combs’ trial, Fiddy called out the rapper’s legal team for doing him “dirty,” and he later trolled the Bad Boy Records founder when he received a mixed verdict. Fiddy also claimed earlier this month that Diddy sent him flowers, much to his disdain, though Combs’ team later denied that such a gesture was made.

Jackson continues to state, however, that he holds no personal ill will towards Combs and says their years-long beef did not motivate him to produce The Reckoning. Fiddy said that, by making the doc, he wanted to let the public know the hip hop community doesn’t condone Combs’ actions. As for Combs himself, he’s now serving out the rest of a four-year (50 month) sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

At this point, it’s honestly hard to say whether 50 Cent and Diddy might find some kind of common ground, especially since the latter claimed Jackson used “stolen” footage to make his doc. Jackson – who’s since denied the stolen video claim – still believes Diddy would appreciate the docuseries, though, because it “shows his full story.” Despite that viewpoint, right now, it doesn’t appear the show will inspire any kind of kumbaya moment.