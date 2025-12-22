Wake Up Dead Man Is Great, But As Someone Raised Catholic, I Really Loved Two Things
I may need to go to confession after admitting this.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Stream the movie with a Netflix subscription before reading, or read at your own risk!
Netflix really saved the best for last, as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery was one of my favorite movies of the year and got a positive score in CinemaBlend's official review. I woke up bright and early on release day to watch the third Benoit Blanc mystery, and while I suspected I'd jive with Rian Johnson's latest movie, the third installment really hit home with me as someone raised in a Catholic household.
Not only was I raised Catholic, but I also went through private Catholic schooling from Kindergarten all the way to my senior year of high school. All that is to say, the church and related stuff were a heavy presence in my early life, and I think that's why I enjoyed this movie even more. Specifically, there were two moments that really resonated with me, and I have to talk about them before we close out the 2025 movie schedule.
The Scenes Involving The Sacrament Of Reconciliation Were As Painfully Awkward As I Assumed They'd Be
The sacrament of reconciliation is occasionally referred to as the "lost sacrament" in the Catholic faith, and I think Wake Up Dead Man perfectly illustrates why. Sitting down with a priest and confessing some of your most personal and shameful sins can be uncomfortable, on both ends. We saw that with Monsignor Wicks, who decided to get really descriptive about his masturbation habits with Father Jud.
Catholics are taught that priests can absolve them of these sins, but to receive that forgiveness, it has to be spoken. Now, obviously, we learned that Wicks was mostly screwing with Father Jud, but that awkwardness is conveyed all the same. One might understand why the scores of believers in the world aren't so willing to head to their local church, and just lay it all out there for the priest they see every Sunday. This is the type of representation I didn't see in Conclave!
'Lord Of The Dance' Was An Excellent Needle Drop Moment For This Movie
James Gunn is usually the director known in Hollywood for his use of music in movies, even when executives are unsure about it. I was shocked, then, to see that Rian Johnson decided to drop in an iconic Catholic hymn that I heard at least a hundred times throughout childhood all the way to college.
I'm referring, of course, to the song "Lord of the Dance," which is played by Simone on the cello in the closing moments of the movie. It's a song of celebration that highlights the life of Jesus as a dance through life, death, and resurrection. I'm sure Catholics who watched Wake Up Dead Man surely noticed the parallels in the story with the mystery and Christ's resurrection.
I'm ashamed to say it took me a bit longer than it should've, though the people arriving to find an empty tomb really drove the comparison home. Ultimately, I think it's a movie all walks of life can appreciate, but as someone raised Catholic, I felt it hit just a bit harder for me at points than it may have for others.
Watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery right now on Netflix. Be sure to prepare for all the upcoming Netflix movies coming up in the new year as well, as the streamer has a lot waiting in the wings that I can't wait to see.
