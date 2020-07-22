Trending

No Time to Die

By

In No Time To Die,Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Latest about No Time To Die

No Time To Die Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Movie

By Adam Holmes

Before you see No Time to Die, find out what people who caught the new James Bond movie early think about it.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in No Time To Die

See A Dapper Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish And More Step Onto The No Time To Die Red Carpet For Splashy 007 Premiere

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The last James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig is officially stepping out to its first audience in London.

Daniel Craig sits patiently in M's office in No Time To Die.

When The Hunt For Daniel Craig’s James Bond Replacement Is (Finally) Expected To Start

By Mike Reyes

The search for Daniel Craig's post-No Time To Die successor has a rough timeframe set for its start.

Danile Craig in No Time To Die

No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Already Knows How He'll Feel When His James Bond Successor Is Named

By Jamil David

Daniel Craig talks about how he will feel when the next Bond is chosen.

Lea Seydoux crying in fear in No Time To Die.

Hans Zimmer's No Time To Die Score Just Dropped Some Tracks, Including A Very Telling Reference

By Mike Reyes

No Time To Die drops a huge reference to a James Bond classic through Hans Zimmer's score.

Daniel Craig as James Bond

No Time To Die’s Director Talks Sean Connery’s Character Not Holding Up And How He Tried To Modernize The Story For Daniel Craig’s Final Outing

By Carlie Hoke

Looks like James Bond is finally evolving.

Madeleine Swann stands with a questionable expression in No Time To Die.

No Time To Die: The Darkest Theory Behind Madeleine Swann's Big Secret

By Mike Reyes

If this theory is true, No Time To Die might reveal Madeleine Swann as the greatest threat to James Bond.

James Bond listening to M vent about his latest adversary Lyutsifer Safin's technology-based plan in the trailer for No Time to Die

Daniel Craig Teases His No Time To Die Nudity As James Bond

By Adreon Patterson

Moviegoers may be in for more Daniel Craig when they see him on the big screen in No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig in No Time to Die

Daniel Craig Explains Why James Bond Doesn't Need To Be Played By A Woman

By Corey Chichizola

No Time to Die will mark Daniel Craig's final bow as James Bond, and he explained why he doesn't want to see a female replacement.

Daniel Craig sitting in a tuxedo in Casino Royale.

Daniel Craig Wasn’t Thought Of As A Leading Man. That Is Until James Bond’s Producers Changed All That

By Mike Reyes

Daniel Craig as 007? Ahead of Casino Royale, the James Bond producers noticed his unique promise.

123...789NextArchives