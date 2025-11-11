James Bond Writers Are Allegedly Having Trouble Figuring Out What To Do After No Time To Die, And I'm Just Shaking My Head In Disbelief
What are we even talking about?!
Despite his death in No Time To Die, we already have confirmation that James Bond will return for another movie. We know that because he's a fictional character that's part of a successful IP, and I assumed the people at Amazon knew that as well when the company acquired the franchise and hired Denis Villeneuve to direct the follow-up. And yet, there's some concerning news that writers are struggling with the follow up, and the blame is being placed on the previous movie.
Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond has allegedly caused a lot of trouble behind-the-scenes of the follow-up movie. Here's what Radar Online had to say about the process thus far, and why the plot of No Time To Die has given the new writers a heap of trouble.
James Bond Writers Are Allegedly Struggling To Figure Out How To Resurrect 007
According to the latest report, writers working on the new James Bond film are stumped. Allegedly, they're stuck on figuring out how to "resurrect" the title character after he was blown to smithereens by missiles at the end of the previous movie. Additionally, Bond was also poisoned by Nanobots, and in a quote provided by an insider, it's left writer Steven Knight and his team in a pickle:
The issue has allegedly held up casting a new James Bond actor, as they first need to decide how to bring the character back to life. Am I the only one shaking my head in disbelief here? I feel like I've gone insane.
Since When Do We "Need" To Continue The Plotline Of A Previous Bond's Films?
While I know that Daniel Craig's Bond movies had a consistent plot thread between them, I'm not sure why that trend must continue for Amazon's first movie with the franchise. Most James Bond movies prior to that were standalone, with only a couple of the characters from previous movies carrying over.
As a fan of the franchise, I fully expected Daniel Craig's storyline as Bond to end when he left the franchise. Now that his story is done, it's completely fine to move on and start fresh with a new actor to carry on as 007. To try and tie in No Time To Die feels unnecessary, and not something I expected to see happen as a fan.
It makes me wary of the rumor, or at the very least, question why Amazon would be intent to try and make the new James Bond movie a follow-up to No Time To Die. It's possible the idea is for the movie to lean into the idea that the name James Bond is an alias, which would ruffle some feathers in the fandom. That said, long-running franchises need to be daring to survive, so I wouldn't fault the studio for trying something like that to shake things up or bring in a new type of Bond.
We'll see what updates we get on the new James Bond movie as we look ahead to the 2026 movie release schedule. Check out a vast library of the franchise's movies over on Prime Video, and see all the previous times a Bond movie didn't acknowledge the events of a previous film.
