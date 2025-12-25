How To Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 6 Online And Stream The Gay Hockey Drama From Anywhere Now

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 6 Online

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 6: Preview

“All I want is you,” Ilya confessed to Shane (though in Russian) in last week’s episode. It’s a sentiment viewers have echoed globally in their appreciation for this trailblazing queer sports drama, which has become a dizzying hit across multiple continents. This week’s episode might prove bittersweet, then, as our besotted couple enjoy some alone time and contemplate their future together, while viewers say goodbye…until Season 2 arrives, anyway! Unwrap the final episode with our guide, which explains how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online and from any location with a VPN.

When it debuted in late November, Heated Rivalry introduced hockey hopefuls Shane (Hudson Williams) and Iya (Connor Storrie) to the viewing public. These PR-generating “rivals” of the Montral Metros and Boston raiders traded blows and smouldering stares on the ice. But this aggression belied a latent attraction.

Over the course of the series’ four episodes – covering almost a decade – they’ve masked their true feelings: communicating using pseudonyms, feigning disdain, all while expressing their affection in rare but passionate hotel room rendezvous when their teams’ schedules align. Even when greater intimacies draw them closer (i.e. the famous “tuna melt” episode), a prison of heteronormativity holds them back from being fully themselves.

Yet viewers witnessed a seismic shift in last week’s episode. Shane, painfully aware that he loved Ilya, admitted to his famous girlfriend, and himself, that he was gay. Progressively, the obstacles preventing Shane and Ilya from being together began to fall away. Ilya’s conservative father died. He disowned his manipulative brother Alexi. And, in a moving monologue, he gave full vent to his feelings, admitting to Shane (though in a language he didn’t understand) that “All I want is you.”

Then there was that euphoric ending as the New York Admirals’ Scott (François Arnaud) led his team to a historic victory and won the 2017 MLH cup. As his teammates families' hit the rink, he intently beckoned a confused Kip down from the stands, before kissing him in front of the world and publicly outing himself. “Pretty big night for hockey” an announcer declared. And, watching on separately, the moment galvanized Shane and Ilya to fully invest in their relationship.

Though neither of them seem ready quite yet to go public as a couple. The upcoming finale “The Cottage”, however, will find them exploring the direction of their growing connection: shrugging off career pressures as they spend a dreamy / horny summer alone together at Shane’s luxury property. Yet, if the series continues to follow the events of the book, don’t be surprised if someone drops in and escalates the drama.

Although this season is coming to an end, thanks to the show’s global success, Shane and Ilya’s story is just warming up. Catch the climactic installment with our viewing guide, and watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online and no matter where you’re located with a VPN.

Watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online in the US

Want one last dose of passionate romance? US viewers can watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online with HBO Max when the final episode drops on Friday, December 26 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, subscriptions start from $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year), with the option to upgrade to the Standard ($18.49) and Premium ($22.99) plans.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch Heated Rivalry, head to HBO Max.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online in Canada

Steam up these chilly December days with Heated Rivalry episode 6, which debuts on December 26. Grab a subscription to Crave and watch the entire season of the platform's number one ranking original show.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online in Australia

Like the US, Australians can watch Heated Rivalry episode 6 online with a HBO Max subscription, with the season finale available to stream from Friday, December 26.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK?

The answer is yes - soon! The buzz-worthy gay sports drama has finally gotten a UK release date, and Brits will be able to watch Heated Rivalry on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW from Saturday, January 10.

Sky TV packages start from £15 a month. Alternatively, sign up to Sky’s streaming service, NOW. You’ll need the Entertainment pass, which currently provides two options: accept a 12-month minimum term membership at £4.99 a month, or pay £9.99 a month and cancel any time you like.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

Heated Rivalry Trailer

Heated Rivalry Cast

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

Robbie G.K. as Christopher "Kip" Grady

Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn

Heated Rivalry Episode Release Schedule (US, CA, AU)

