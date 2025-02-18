Is James Bond In ‘Mortal Danger?’ What A Businessman Who Wants A Stake In Bond 26 As Amazon Keeps Movie On Ice Has To Say
The future of James Bond just became even more complicated.
James Bond has fought diabolical villains all over the world, but the super spy may have come up against his greatest challenge yet, the European legal system. A property developer is looking to take control of several James Bond copyrights which he believes have been underused for years. This is just the latest in what has been an ongoing battle behind the scenes of the 007 franchise. It’s been reported that there are some significant problems in regard to getting the next Bond movie off the ground, which have seemingly fed into the copyright lawsuit.
What’s Going On With James Bond At Amazon?
Back in 2021, Amazon bought MGM, the studio that had the rights to the James Bond franchise. That same year, the COVID-delayed No Time to Die, the final film starring Daniel Craig as Bond, would finally be released.
Since then, however, things have been at an apparent standstill. Reports suggest that EON Production head Barbara Broccoli, who still has creative control over the Bond film rights, and Amazon are not getting along. More specifically, the allegedly can’t agree on where the franchise needs to go next. Broccoli has reportedly referred to Amazon execs as "fucking idiots," as she doesn't believe they have the right ideas for the future of the IP. As much as fans are focused on who the next Bond could be, it seems there are a lot of questions that need to be answered first.
Why A Businessman Is Suing Over The James Bond Copyright
These supposed internal conflicts are at the heart of a new copyright lawsuit that is attempting to wrestle control of Bond away from those who own the brand. Austrian property developer Josef Kleindienst has filed for control of Bond copyrights due to non-use in Europe and the U.K. Under the law, the protection of a copyright can be challenged if the copyright has not been put to use in the areas it protects for five years. There are multiple copyrights at issue, including the name James Bond as well as the 007 moniker.
Based on comments he shared with The Guardian, Josef Kleindient believes Bond is in “mortal danger” due to the lack of action. He seems to feel that if more isn’t done with Bond the character runs the risk of dying due to lack of interest and he is trying to prevent that. Kleindienst also said…
Overall, it seems Kleindienst feels that James Bond as a character hasn’t been leveraged to the degree that he could be. A trademark cancellation regarding the use of Bond in film and TV is also in play. Yet, considering Eon Productions' long-standing relationship with Bond, and the fact that the last James Bond movie is less than five years old, it seems unlikely that will be successful.
The end of every 007 movie tells us “James Bond will return.” At this point, while it still seems certain that statement will be true, there’s a big question regarding when it happens, or what the Bond landscape will look like when it does.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
That Time Quinta Brunson Asked Jennifer Aniston About Movies She's 'Forgotten About,' And She Had An Unexpectedly Funny Response
I Took My Daughter To See Paddington In Peru, And It Led To One Of My Proudest Parent Moments (And It Involves Indiana Jones)