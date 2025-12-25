'Who's This Weirdo Next To Me?' Will Kemp And More Hallmark All-Stars Shared Stories About Encountering Fans In Real Life

Fans of Hallmark movies know there's no need to wait until December to celebrate the channel. In fact, the Christmas movies start so early and feature so many of the same actors the odds are always good you'll find a favorite each year, and when Christmas is over there's always spring, summer and fall movies to supplement your viewing. Several Hallmark all-stars spoke with CinemaBlend about real-life encounters with their movies on the channel, and how they can happen in the most unexpected ways.

After weighing in on whether a Hallmark kiss should include tongue, Will Kemp, B.J. Britt, Eric Cahill, and Heather Hemmens got candid about when the Christmas magic overlaps into their real lives. Will Kemp, known for installments like The Christmas Chocolatier, My Sweet Austrian Holiday, and The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango with Lacey Chabert, reflected on when he'd see one of his movies playing out and about in the world at Comic-Con earlier this year, telling CinemaBlend:

[It's happened] lots of [times]. The airplane is the best one. When you’re sitting right next to someone who's literally watching you on screen and you're just gently moving, and they're like, 'Who's this weirdo next to me?' They don't recognize you at all.

Will Kemp may be able to bring the Christmas charm, dance moves, and holiday spirit to the small screen for TV movies, but airplanes generally aren't the #1 place to feel charmed. Apparently, without the merry-and-brightness of a Hallmark holiday, the British actor is not as recognizable even just one seat over, and there's not much leg room for any waltzing.

His fellow Hallmark stars had stories of their own as well: B.J. Britt, who made an impression on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before he came to Hallmark for the Groomsmen trilogy; Heather Hemmens, known for Christmas Under the Lights as well as the Groomsmen movies; and Erin Cahill, who appeared in not one but two new holiday movies this year. Their real-life experiences are similar to what Will Kemp reported:

B.J. Britt : "I get it from friends."

: "I get it from friends." Erin Cahill : "I get screenshots from friends at the gym. I'm like, ‘I didn't know they would play Hallmark at the gym.’"

: "I get screenshots from friends at the gym. I'm like, ‘I didn't know they would play Hallmark at the gym.’" Heather Hemmens: "It's happened a couple times at bars and restaurants, where someone will point at [a screen] behind me, or a friend will be like 'Look!' And I'm like 'Whoa!’"

The stars were all laughing as they recalled their experiences, so these were clearly fond memories rather than anything negative in response to leaving holiday cheer in their wakes in real life. And who knows? Maybe watching movies full of Christmas cookies and candy canes can be great motivation during a workout.

While these stars have also performed on projects outside of Hallmark (and my first experience with B.J. Britt was actually on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), I associate them with the channel more than I do other shows and movies. Working with the brand has certainly helped them become beloved all over the world, and all four stars have participated in one or more of the annual Hallmark Christmas Cruises, which started back in 2024 and are scheduled to return in late 2026.

As for their real-life experiences with their movies and fans... well, keep your eyes peeled if you find yourself next to a Brit who seems oddly familiar and interested in your Christmas movie on a flight, because that might just be Will Kemp.