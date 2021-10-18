International Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Has Tons More Footage, Including The Hounds Of Hell

As Ghostbusters: Afterlife approaches, the anticipation is rising for the next installment in the storied franchise. Fans have been treated to a few trailers thus far, which have shown off some stunning footage that shows the new generation of paranormal experts taking down supernatural threats. Now, Sony has released an international trailer for the movie that showcases even more new footage. This also includes a better look at the return of the infamous hounds of hell.

This trailer definitely seems to be going all in on the supernatural elements of the movie, while the others have balanced these out with the family elements. Here, we see more of the “gate” in the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma, which seems to be housing dangerous spirits. However, the trailer also includes even more of the movie’s not-so-dangerous ghost, Muncher. Previous trailers show the delightful ghost being pursued by the new team, but we get to see even more of that sequence here. And of course, there’s even more from the mini Stay Puft Marshmallow men.

But the hounds of hell are sure to be the most exciting parts of this new footage. While their presence was briefly glimpsed in a past clip, they can now be seen in their full and dangerous glory. Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson seems to be following in the footsteps of Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully when it comes to getting pursued by one. And quite honestly, he fits the role perfectly.

The trailer also features a number of other great, new snippets of footage from the movie. The sequence with the pickup truck in the cornfield looks particularly thrilling and could be the way the film starts. There are also new shots of McKenna Grace’s Phoebe and Carrie Coon’s Callie, among other characters.

Of course, who audiences still won’t see in this trailer are more of the OG Ghostbusters characters. Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz is the only one who’s been seen in her entirety at this point. Other than her, we’ve only glimpsed the arm of Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, who can be heard saying a sharp “We’re closed” after answering the phone in his bookstore. It makes sense, though, as the studio likely wants to leave their reveals for the film itself.

Though the characters have been absent from the promotional material, the returning actors have been vocal about their experiences. Bill Murray, for one, has discussed what it was like working with significantly lighter proton packs. Meanwhile, Ernie Hudson has even teased that a sequel is already in the works.

Early reviews indicate that the film is a sweet and nostalgic reintroduction to the storied film franchise. We’ll see how longtime fans feel about Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it opens in theaters on November 19.