I Just Learned There's A Horror Movie About A Dog Called Good Boy, And I'm Relieved After My Biggest Concern Was Already Addressed

I’m always looking at what upcoming horror movies are on the way as a fan of the genre, and I just found one among the 2025 movie releases that really caught my eye. This October, a movie called Good Boy is set to come to theaters before finding a home on the horror streaming service Shudder. Word is it tells its spooky story from the perspective of a dog as he starts to witness a supernatural presence in the home he just moved to with his owner.

I wanted to be excited from the jump, but there’s one thing I needed to know before officially adding it to my watchlist.

I Had An Immediate Concern About A New Horror Movie Called Good Boy

If you’re an animal lover, you probably already know where I’m coming from. Upon hearing about Good Boy, I was instantly worried if I’d have to watch the poor dog at the center of it die, because I absolutely dislike when films feature violence towards animals. I’ve even been one to go on the website doesthedogdie.com if I know a pupperino is in a movie to make sure I know what I’m getting myself into. If you haven’t checked out the website, it breaks down whether dogs live or die in movies along with some context – such as whether you can skip it, or if it won’t be shown on screen, but just implied.

While I don’t like spoilers, I knew this was going to eat at me regarding Good Boy until I knew, and thankfully the movie was already screened at SXSW earlier this year. Let’s get into that, but given this is a SPOILER, just be mindful the answer is ahead. But no, I won’t spoil the movie’s actual detailed ending.

Once I Found The Answer, It Made Me Want To Check It Out More

Per a few sources who watched the movie, including this Instagram post, I can confirm that the canine hero of Good Boy does not die in the 2025 horror movie. I don’t know any other ideas past that, which I’m happy about, but that’s enough for me to sit back and know that the movie isn’t going to end in some gruesome death for its cute canine.

I also saw that the movie currently has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from 20 reviews (as of this writing), so I’m definitely more confident that this unique premise is going to be effective as well. And while there are a lot of great movies with talking dogs, this is not one of them. It also doesn’t seem like the dog in Good Boy, who is named Indy, will not make our list of the meanest pets from movies and TV shows. (I truly hope we never get a Cujo remake, by the way!)

Aside from the creepy horror elements sure to be present throughout the film, it seems like Indy will be trying to save his owner from the entities he can see and his owner cannot. Of course, it’s hard for dogs to communicate with the language gap, so I can see myself siding with the doggo and rooting for him.

Anyways, we can look forward to Good Boy coming to theaters on October 3. Until then, you can definitely enjoy horror this summer, especially with this past weekend’s box office win for Weapons.