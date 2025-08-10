With Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Coming, There Are Two Details That Have Me Pumped

If you know me, you’d know I love the best horror movies , and of course, I also love any upcoming video game adaptations because I’m a huge nerd. So when it was announced that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was officially happening, and coming out as part of the 2025 movie schedule , I was pumped.

There have been so many teases and hints of what’s to come, but after the trailer finally dropped and I’m left wanting so much more and counting down the days until its release, there are two aspects I can’t wait to see as a game fan. Two that I have to talk about.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As A Game Fan, I Cannot Wait For The Idea Of Using The Mask To Keep Himself Safe

As a former FNAF player , there was always one concept that I really did enjoy, and that was using the mask to hide from the animatronics. It was used in the games pretty often in later iterations, in specific ways. I always thought it was so creative, but in reality, I don’t think it would really work that well unless the animatronics are really dumb.

We did, however, see the most petite tease of that in the trailer, as Mike shines a light at the mask, saying "there's no way that'll work." Stop it, that's such a tease. It’s something that got me so hyped.

There have been a few casting choices that have been announced for this film, like Skeet Ulrich joining and that whole Scream reunion that we have been waiting years for. This is the kind of stuff I am excited to see, and something that I know fans of the game will love to watch.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I'm Also Eager To See How They Incorporate The Idea Of Them Being Out In The Wild

This is also something I can’t wait for – watching the animatronics out in the wild. That’s wild.

In the games, we really don’t see the animatronics anywhere else but the central pizza place – and a few other locations, like a home. We’ve never really had to deal with them walking around other people in their most threatening form. That is a new take that I’m honestly really curious to see.

We only get a little bit of that in the trailer, but it was enough to fans realize that this sequel looks 100x more fun than the first FNAF, and honestly, I’m here for it. I’m here for the changes.

I’ve learned that when it comes to FNAF, you really have to be flexible with what happens in these movies. The storyline is so messy and complicated at times that it’s hard to keep track. If the filmmaker is deciding to switch things up on the lore and add in new mechanics while also honoring some old ones, I’m here for it. All I need is some pizza and some animatronics, and I’ll be a happy camper.