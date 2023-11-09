Surprise, Pixar Just Dropped The Teaser For Inside Out 2. And I'm Sold On The First New Emotion

When Disney first announced that Inside Out was getting a sequel, Pixar fans were likely filled with a number of their own emotions. Joy was certainly one. Inside Out is one of the more universally beloved Pixar projects. But there was likely also fear, because how could a sequel possibly stand up to the incredibly emotional original? We now have our first answers as the first Inside Out 2 trailer is here. I'm on board because we get to meet our first of what will apparently be several new emotions. And I am definitely here for it.

The trailer for the upcoming Disney movie gives us the warm fuzzies by showing us clips of the first film, and reminding us all what we fell in love with. But then, as the trailer itself says, everything changes. There's a massive upheaval in Riley's control room, new controls are installed and they introduce to us the first of Riley's new emotions. Watch the trailer above to meet Anxiety.

One can already guess that the massive changes in Riley's emotions that we see in this trailer are a little thing called puberty. With that comes a lot of changes, and while we often focus on the physical, the emotional changes are no less severe. The first Inside Out seems to leave Riley on the edge of all that, and it makes perfect sense to be a place where a sequel would go.

And is there a better choice for a new emotion than anxiety? It's the sort of feeling that, hopefully, really young children don't experience, there just isn't a lot to get anxious about as a child, but as you get older that stuff starts to creep in.

The trailer tells us that Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, is just one of the new emotions that have arrived as part of all this. We don't meet the others, but I'm already looking forward to it. Inside Out 2 details have been limited up to this point, but the end of the trailer lists out several emotions the new movie will make us feel, that could reveal who we're about to see. Additional emotions beyond all the ones we know include, envy, embarrassment, and ennui, so maybe those are three additional characters we will be meeting soon.

A couple of significant changes have been made to the Inside Out 2 cast compared to the first film. Mindy Kaling is no longer voicing Disgust, Liza Lapira is taking over that role. Tony Hale is now voicing Fear, replacing Bill Hader. It's not clear why these decisions were made considering the other three old voices did come back.

Pixar has had a rough time at the box office of late after much of its output was shuffled to Disney+ during the pandemic. If any movie is capable of being the one to return the studio to its former glory, Inside Out 2 seems like it could be it. We'll find out when the movie hits theaters next year.