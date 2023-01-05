The Renfield Trailer Finally Shows Us Nic Cage's Wild Dracula, And It's Perfection

We’re all still working our way back to normal after the brightness of the holiday season has faded. A new year means new chances to be scared through upcoming horror movies , and that’s what seems to be on the menu with this weekend’s big debut, M3gan. However, horror’s also a good source of comedy, which is what one should expect in another Universal project slated to open this year, Renfield.

Our first full look at the Nicholas Hoult/Nicolas Cage caper has been released by Universal , with Cage's Dracula being on full display. Honestly, it's every bit as perfect as we could have hoped, with Renfield giving him a classically creepy vampire look; eccentric cane and all. Not to mention, Cage and Hoult looks like they're having a lot of fun here.

The basics of Renfield see Count Dracula’s ever faithful familiar ready to get out of the game. With super powered abilities comes super powered guilt and doubt, and Hoult’s character seems ready to have more of a normal life courting Awkwafina’s law enforcement agent. It’s a fun setup, but it wouldn’t be nearly as exciting without someone really digging into the role of Dracula.

Enter Nicolas Cage, who we hear through the trailer but only really see at the end. This quick glimpse is enough though, as the eccentric acting legend is at full wattage in Renfield’s first look. Both menacing and hilarious, the twin tones of director Chris McKay’s film are nailed in this one character.

Cage dances with both sides brilliantly, and even though he’s got those very sharp teeth, his smile is kind of infectious. All the better to drain his prey with, one would guess. While what we know about Renfield had the world prepared for Nicolas Cage to once again become a vampire, actually seeing him in action just hammers home how amazing this casting actually is.

On top of all of this excitement and bloodshed, Renfield’s all-star cast promises even more fun and games. With Nicholas Hoult’s rendition of the classic familiar of Count Dracula looking for love, this take on the characters and legend of Bram Stoker’s iconic creation feels at home in a world where What We Do In The Shadows exists. Though this isn’t the only new spin on that particular universe headed our way this year.

Later this summer, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will finally make its way into theaters, after over a decade of development and faces like Viggo Mortensen being previously offered roles . A year of double Dracula action is exciting for those of you who love a good bloodletting. In the case of Renfield, fans of What We Do In The Shadows, supernatural action, and Nicolas Cage