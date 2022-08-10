Timothée Chalamet Shares First Bones And All Trailer, And The Cannibal Movie Looks Both Horrific And Romantic

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The last time that Timothée Chalamet teamed up with director Luca Guadagnino, things ended up going incredibly well. Call Me By Your Name was one of the most critically acclaimed films released in 2017, won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and it cemented Chalamet's reputation as one of the best actors of his generation. As such, we've been waiting for the star and filmmaker's reunion ever since – and now that we have our first look at Bones And All, our anticipation has only been raised.

The movie will soon be getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and Timothée Chalamet has launched the first Bones And All trailer on his personal Instagram page. It's not what one would call an extended preview, as it is only 29 seconds long, but it provides a proper tease of the atmosphere the feature is going for, and it appears to be a solid blend of horror and romance.

Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones And All tells the story of Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a pair of young outsiders in 1980s America who meet and fall in love. They go on a long journey together trying to escape and understand their pasts, and adding a bit of a wrinkle to the relationship is the fact that Maren is a compulsive cannibal.

What's particularly fascinating about this Bones And All teaser is its presentation of genre. It lures you in with the romance, as the two beautiful young lovers sit head-to-head and Lee asks Maren to essentially forgive his faults... but then things quickly take a turn. We don't actually see anything horrific happening in the montage that follows (no shots of Maren attacking anybody, for example), but all of the scary is very much sold with the sounds of screaming and shots of terrified faces.

We first learned about Bones And All coming together back in January 2021 when it was reported that Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino were reteaming for the adaptation. Our first look at the horror/romance arrived all the way back in March, though Chalamet only shared a close up look at the main characters at the end of July:

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell play the leads in Bones And All, but they are surrounded by talent in the cast. Michael Stuhlbarg, who memorably played Chalamet's father in Call Me By Your Name, is in the film along with Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, and André Holland.

The official world premiere date for Bones And All at the Venice Film Festival has not yet been announced – the event set to run between August 31 and September 10 – and cinephiles won't have to wait too long after that to see the cannibal-centric romantic drama in theaters. United Artists is set to on release the film on November 23 – both in the heart of awards season, and just in time for the mother of all eating holidays, Thanksgiving.

Check out our 2022 Movie Release Calendar to learn about all of the films set to be released in what remains of the year. You can prepare for Bones And All by watching/rewatching Call Me By Your Name, which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription, or if you just want to watch the best work by the upcoming feature's star, you can check out our Timothée Chalamet streaming guide.