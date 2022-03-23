First Look At Timothée Chalamet’s Cannibal Movie From His And Armie Hammer’s Call Me By Your Name Director

Timothée Chalamet has been putting in some serious work as of late, as the 26-year-old star is coming off a massive year, during which he appeared in three high-profile films. As you’d imagine, Chalamet has other upcoming movies on the docket, one of which will reunite him with a former collaborator. The Oscar-nominated star is set to reteam with Luca Guadagnino, who directed him and Armie Hammer in the critically acclaimed Call Me by Your Name. The two joined forces on a cannibal movie , which has officially dropped a first-look image.

The upcoming movie, titled Bones and All, recently landed at MGM, which scored the worldwide distribution rights, per THR . The coming-of-age, romance horror flick kicked off production in May 2021 before wrapping in July 2021. Admirers of Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino have surely been chomping at the bit to see what they’ve been working on. While they’ll have to wait a bit longer for actual footage, the first image (shared via Discussing Film’s Twitter) provides a beautiful look at what’s sure to be a gruesome film. Take a look:

New look at Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘BONES AND ALL’.The film has been acquired by MGM for a forthcoming release. pic.twitter.com/zI9LjCzIzvMarch 22, 2022 See more

2017’s Call Me by Your Name (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ) was praised for its striking scenic shots and, though it’s early, it would appear we’ll be able to say the same about this new film. The image above appears to show the Dune star alongside co-lead Taylor Russell. While it only amounts to a small tease in the grand scheme of things, the still may be enough to get movie lovers chatting about the upcoming feature. Plus, this actually makes for an appropriate warm-up, as some of the subsequent images for the cannibal movie may be a bit more… “striking,” let’s say.

As Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino look forward to the release of their new movie, it’s honestly hard not to think about what’s transpired with their former collaborator, Armie Hammer. The actor became the center of controversy in January 2021 after getting embroiled in a sex scandal , which involved a viral DM that described cannibalistic acts among other things. After dropping out of several projects, Hammer reportedly entered a treatment program and, by December, the Man from U.N.C.L.E. star had left rehab .

Ahead of the controversy, the Call Me by Your Name director had voiced his intention to produce a sequel, though those plans seem to have stalled. He and Timothée Chalamet seem to have wasted no time shifting gears, however. Bones and All, which is an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, centers on a young woman who embarks on a cross-country roadtrip to locate the father she never knew. In the process, she hopes to learn why she has the vicious tendency to kill and devour those she cares for the most. Chalamet and Taylor Russell star alongside André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, Chloë Sevigny and Mark Rylance.

An intriguing premise, a stacked cast and a skilled director? I’d say this has the potential to be another instant classic from Luca Guadagnino. Hopefully, he can balance the heart and gore and deliver a grotesquely sweet movie.