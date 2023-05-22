AJ Styles Shares His Honest Thoughts On The World Heavyweight Title Being The 'Secondary' Title Of The WWE

The World Heavyweight Championship will go to either Seth Rollins or AJ Styles at the upcoming WWE event Night of Champions, with the winner earning the honor of becoming the inaugural champion for a new era in the company. However, there's a growing thought among viewers that the title is kicking off its run as a bit hollow, and it's being seen as a consolation or secondary prize to Roman Reigns' undisputed WWE Universal titles. Styles was recently asked about that sentiment and shared some surprisingly honest thoughts that will probably shock some wrestling enthusiasts.

If you expected AJ Styles to disagree with what fans are saying about the World Heavyweight Championship, you're wrong. "The Phenomenal One," told the New York Post that the title is a "secondary" championship, and it'll continue to be as long as Roman Reigns is on top:

Is it a secondary? Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman, the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not? We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all.

AJ Styles is speaking the truth, and good on him for not trying to flip the narrative. The WWE Championship is the Monday Night Raw championship, and because Roman Reigns has held it since WrestleMania 38 and is now on SmackDown, the World Heavyweight Championship was created. So for the time being, the championship is quite literally a secondary title.

Will the World Heavyweight Championship always be secondary to the WWE Championship? AJ Styles doesn't seem to believe that, as he spoke to the ever-shifting title scene in the organization. It will be on the champion to elevate the title to its rightful position and, of course, deal with Roman Reigns if and when he decides to pursue it:

What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight championship? It is what it is, and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we’ll see what title’s secondary.

AJ Styles doesn't even have the World Heavyweight Championship, and he's already talking like he has a chip on his shoulder about proving its worth. Of course, we shouldn't expect anything less from a talent like Styles, who, until he broke his ankle in late 2022, was the workhorse of the WWE wrestling full-time. He sounds ready to be the guy who will defend the Heavyweight Championship month in and month out, which is a great attitude to have, considering he'd likely have to if he wins.

With rumors swirling about Seth Rollins missing time in WWE to film his role in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: New World Order, it's feeling like AJ Styles will ultimately win the title at the upcoming Night Of Champions Premium Live Event. Of course, the rumors could be planted in order to throw folks off the scent of Rollins winning, so readers should always take wrestling speculation with a grain of salt.

The reality is that it will be exciting for wrestling fans regardless of whether Seth Rollins or AJ Styles walks away as the champion. Rollins could use the run to bring back the "open challenge" format for challengers, while Styles could put his championship on the line to call out a superstar who has been teasing the end of his career as of late, Edge. There's plenty of prestige to be had with this "secondary" title, even if the Head of the Table is still in possession of the WWE's biggest titles.

We will see who reigns supreme when Night Of Champions hits streaming for those with Peacock subscriptions on Saturday, May 27th at 1:00 p.m. ET. It'll be a bit strange watching the "night" event happening midday here in the United States, but I guess that's the price to pay for more overseas live pay-per-views!