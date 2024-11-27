Betting Sites Are Making A Big Prediction About John Cena's WWE's Comeback, And I Agree With Them

As wrestling fans prepare for Raw's shift to Netflix ahead of the 2025 TV schedule, there's a lot of excitement elsewhere on the horizon. Several upcoming WWE events will mark the retirement run of John Cena, who has committed to a final year of professional wrestling before hanging it up. Many are excited to see "The Champ" return for one last ride, and one betting site made a big prediction about how it will get rolling.

We've written a lot about feuds we'd like to see John Cena have before his retirement, and recent chatter seemed to hint at which opponent he could be taking on. Now, betting odds may speak to the latter reports' validity, and if it all plays out accordingly, the 16-time champion could be punching a ticket for a match at WrestleMania 41.

BetOnline Named John Cena The Current Favorite To Win The 2025 Royal Rumble

BetOnline has released its odds prediction for the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and currently has John Cena (+350) as most favored to win. The winner of the Royal Rumble, as we know, is allowed the opportunity for a championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania.

It's worth mentioning CM Punk (+400) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (+600) are not far behind him in the odds of winning either. Given the talk about The Rock's plans for WrestleMania I could definitely see him winning, but there's a reason I'm leaning more on Cena pulling out the win above others.

Why John Cena Vying For The Heavyweight Championship Would Be An Amazing Match

John Cena has already confirmed WrestleMania 41 will include his final WrestleMania match, and if you're a fan of the wrestler you know what that means. He'll have that one final opportunity to win a record-breaking 17th world championship title, and on the grandest stage of them all, which would further cement him as one of the best WWE performers of all time, any era.

While John Cena's loaded schedule of movies, shows, and WWE events might already prove that distinction, securing that title once more would be a fantastic capstone on his tremendous wrestling career. Of course, I wouldn't want him to get in the mix for whatever is currently going on with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and possibly The Rock, which means he'd have to challenge whoever is holding the Heavyweight Championship after winning.

As of now, CinemaBlend predicts Gunther will beat Damian Priest for the Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series. I believe there's a good chance we'll see Gunther and John Cena feud to eventually square off against each other for the championship at WrestleMania 41. Gunther has proven himself as one of the most experienced stars on the younger end of his career, and putting his dominant legacy on the line thus far up against a legend like Cena would make for an insanely good wrestling match. Hopefully, BetOnline is right about this one because I'm already getting excited about the match.

The WWE's Royal Rumble isn't until Saturday, February 1st, in Indianapolis, Indiana, so there will be plenty of time for more speculation about who will win until then. In the meantime, stick with CinemaBlend for more updates on what's happening in wrestling and what's next for John Cena.