I Think Someone Is Going To Turn On Roman Reigns At WarGames. Here Are The Most Likely Options

Roman Reigns may finally be one of the good guys in pro wrestling, but after years of stepping over (or on) everyone on the path of his historic WWE Championship run, the dude has made a lot of enemies. And yeah, that includes several of his teammates in the big five-on-five match at the upcoming WWE event, Survivor Series: WarGames.

I’ve watched wrestling for a very long time, and after spending an uncalculatable number of minutes witnessing crazy heel turns, heartbreaking double-crosses, and payback scenarios, I’m convinced someone is going to turn on Roman Reigns at WarGames, but who? Will it be the Original Tribal Chief’s wise man, Paul Heyman, his cousin, Jimmy Uso, a Returning Final Boss, or someone else? Let me break it all down.

(Image credit: WWE)

Paul Heyman

What? Is 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Paul Heyman turning on Roman Reigns? It's never going to happen, right? Well, about that… Though the OTC’s top advisor and wise man has stayed by his side for just over four years now, the prolific manager has a lo-o-ong history of turning on clients. He turned on CM Punk at Money in the Bank 2013 and then aligned himself with Brock Lesnar, who he would later betray (for the second time) at the 2022 Royal Rumble. And the same can be said for anyone else he’s mentored over the years.

As SmackDown went off the air on the second-to-last-episode before Survivor Series: WarGames, Heyman had an evil look on his face while staring at Reigns and a returning CM Punk in the ring before winking at Jimmy Uso. This could be an innocent exchange between friends, but I know Heyman enough not to trust him…

(Image credit: WWE)

Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso, who was on the receiving end of that wink from Paul Heyman, has stood next to Roman Reigns through thick and thin over the years, enduring all kinds of difficult situations, humiliation, and some butt-whoopings for his Tribal Chief. And while he might seem like an unlikely turncoat within the ranks of the OG Bloodline, this has me thinking that he could be the one to betray Reigns with a superkick more devastating than anything we’ve seen since Shawn Michaels threw Marty Jannetty through the Barber Shop window.

He could be fed up from years of abuse, or he could be a mole from Solo Sikoa’s new and more ruthless Bloodline. WarGames would be the perfect time to act if the latter is the case.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Rock

The Rock returned to WWE in October (with that absurd belt of his) and stared down Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes after they defeated the Bloodline, but hasn’t been seen since. Was this just some random appearance or was it setting something up for Survivor Series? I’m convinced it’s the latter and that the Final Boss will show up in the WarGames match and attack Reigns to rekindle their feud that was put on the back burner so Rhodes could finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

With the Road to WrestleMania kicking off in a little over two months and Raw moving to Netflix a few weeks before that, we’re about to enter WWE’s busy season, and a feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns would do crazy numbers. And Dwayne Johnson showing up and turning on his cousin in the biggest match since his return would be huge!

(Image credit: WWE)

Other Members Of The Bloodline

But those aren’t the only three options. Sami Zayn could also turn heel on Reigns and finally get back at him for all the hell he put him through a couple of years ago, but I don’t really see that going anywhere despite evil Sami being a treat. Jey Uso is another possibility, but “Main Even Jey Uso” is one of the company’s top babyfaces right now, and turning on his cousin would be counterproductive and not very “ucey.”

And as much as I would love to see CM Punk turn heel and attack Reigns in the WarGames match, I honestly don’t think we need that right now. If anything, Seth Rollins will show up and attack both Punk and Bronson Reed, turning heel on the former and continuing his feud-of-the-year with the latter.

That being said, we’ll have to watch and find out what happens when Survivor Series: WarGames goes live Saturday at 6 p.m. ET for anyone with a Peacock subscription