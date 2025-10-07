Upcoming John Cena Movies, WWE Events And More

While it’s true that his wrestling catchphrase was “You can’t see me,” we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of ‘Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, & Respect’ with all these upcoming John Cena movies and TV shows. Over the past decade, the 16-time world champion has transformed himself from one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time into a major player in some of the best action movies with unforgettable moments in the Fast & Furious franchise , one of the best DC characters in recent memory with his take on Peacemaker, and various other comedies that have given him a chance to show off his comedic chops.

And it doesn’t look like the wrestler-turned-actor is going anywhere anytime soon, as there are a ton of upcoming John Cena movies, TV shows, and perhaps even appearances at some future WWE events before the year is out. Let’s take a look now…

Peacemaker Season 2 - 2025

(Image credit: HBO Max)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Peacemaker Season 2 is on the way at some point in the not-so-distant future, and you bet your ass John Cena is going to be back as Christopher Smith. The follow-up to the incredibly popular, fun-to-watch, and violent Max original series , which further explored Cena’s character from The Suicide Squad, sounds like it’s going to be just as ridiculous as what’s come before, and honestly, that’s some very good news.

It looks like the Peacemaker Season 2 cast will feature a lot of those familiar faces from the first go-around (as well as a major character from The Suicide Squad ), but now we just need to figure out how each will play into the show’s new title sequence (no pressure, right?). That said, James Gunn revealed on Threads in September 2024 that the show would return to Max in “2025 after Superman.”

Matchbox - TBD

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

After having a small yet unforgettable part in Barbie, John Cena will soon jump behind the wheel of another adaptation of a popular toy brand when he leads the upcoming Matchbox movie . Though we don’t know how the line of diecast cars will be turned into a big-picture spectacle, Mattel Films and Apple have selected Extraction’s Sam Hargrave to direct, which leads us to believe that it will be more action-oriented.

Expect to hear more about this exciting project, including plot details and other casting announcements, in the coming months.

Heads Of State - TBD

(Image credit: universal pictures)

Remember a few summers ago when John Cena and Idris Elba made The Suicide Squad one of the best comic book movies in recent memory? Well, the pair are going to give it another go in the long-in-the-works action movie at some point in the future, but Amazon Studios hasn’t announced exactly when. Back in October 2020, THR reported that the pair of action stars would lead the project in undisclosed roles.

Nearly three years later, in May 2023, Deadline reported that the project was alive and well and would also feature the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, and several others. And while plot details have been kept under wraps, the outlet described the film as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run.”

When speaking with Collider in April 2024, Elba described Heads of State, one of his many upcoming films , as an “Incredible Adventure,” which has us all jazzed up.

John Cena’s WWE Farewell Tour (January - December 2025)

(Image credit: WWE)

After John Cena showed up in the WrestleMania XL main event (along with so many others), fans have been wondering when we’ll see the decorated wrestler again in the future and if it will be his last run. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show the day after WrestleMania in April 2024, Cena said he still has “a little bit of rubber left on the tires” before hanging up the proverbial boots, adding that he “put a line in the sand” for himself at 50. He’s currently 47 years old.

When speaking with Collider in August 2024, Cena explained that he is giving his entire 2025 calendar to WWE and that he will begin his “farewell tour” in January and end it in December, with 36 dates around the world. With the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 41, and numerous other major events slated for 2025, this could be a legendary and final run for the wrestling icon.

Coyote Vs. Acme - TBD

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Coyote vs. Acme, one of several movies Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to shelve over the past couple of years, very well may never happen. However, until the film’s fate has been decided and all prints of it are locked away in the water tower like the Animaniacs, there is still hope we’ll see the live-action/animated comedy in which the iconic Looney Tunes character decides to sue the Acme Corporation after years of the products failing to help him capture the Road Runner.

If the movie ever sees the light of day, we’ll be able to see John Cena take on the Acme Corporation’s lawyer as he spars in court with Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer (played by Will Forte). And for the sake of diehard Looney Tunes fans and newcomers alike, we really hope this movie comes out.

The Janson Directive - TBD

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Another project involving John Cena that has been in the works for some time now is The Janson Directive, the film adaptation of Robert Ludlum's 2002 novel of the same name. Cena's one-time WWE rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was originally attached to star in the lead role , but abandoned the project in 2018, at which point his WrestleMania 28 and 29 opponent stepped in and took over. At the time of the announcement, it was revealed that Johnson would stay on as an executive producer of the movie.

For those not aware of the novel, it centers around Paul Johnson, an ex-Navy SEAL and United States spy who goes on the run after a mission goes awry. The role of a former member of the military is right up John Cena's alley as he got his start in the WWE-produced The Marine in 2006, and the 2017 military thriller The Wall . But with no new information on the status of The Janson Directive, we'll have to check back on this one in the future.

Recently Released John Cena Movies And Shows

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

While we’re looking forward to all those upcoming John Cena movies (and wrestling appearances), there are some great film and TV appearances from the wrestler-turned-actor from earlier in 2024 that are worth checking out.

The Simpsons Season 36 - September 29, 2024

(Image credit: Fox)

Though it was just a brief cameo, John Cena’s appearance on The Simpsons during the Season 36 premiere in September 2024 created one of the show’s best moments in years. In the episode, an animated Cena comes to the rescue when the Comic Book Guy’s wife is in labor. The randomness, absurdity, and wholesomeness of the one-minute sequence is great, but you add in Cena’s signature charm and you have an all-time great moment. The “You Can’t See Me” taunt at the end with the newborn is the cherry on top.

Stream The Simpsons on Hulu.

Jackpot - Released August 15, 2024

(Image credit: Amazon)

In August 2024, John Cena and Awkwafina teamed up for one of the most action-packed comedies of the summer with Jackpot. Directed by Paul Feig, this outrageous Amazon original movie follows a struggling actor (played by Awkwafina) who wins the lottery and has to turn to a freelance lottery protection agent (played by Cena) to survive and win the $3.6 billion prize.

Featuring one of the funniest end credits sequences in years, this off-the-wall, and over-the-top comedy is a fun way to kill a couple of hours.

Stream Jackpot on Prime Video.

The Bear Season 3 - June 26, 2024

(Image credit: FX)

John Cena showed up for a minute (well, more like three) halfway through The Bear Season 3 with his cameo as Sammy Fak, Carmy’s intense, towering, and a little bit annoying cousin. Sammy is mostly there to rib his brothers about an SD card and introduce the concept of “haunting” in the restaurant, but it’s honestly great. Short, but great.

And who knows, maybe the cameo will lead to Cena getting a larger role when The Bear Season 4 premieres at some point down the road.

Stream The Bear Season 3 on Hulu.

Ricky Stanicky - Released March 7, 2024

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

In 2024, Peter Farrelly’s long-in-the-works Ricky Stanicky finally saw release, just with John Cena instead of Jim Carrey in the titular role. Cena, who critics called a “true scene stealer,” gives one of the funniest and most over-the-top performances (this is saying something) with his take on an actor filling in for the film’s heroes’ non-existent best friend and longtime scapegoat.

If you’re into gross-out comedies that really earn the R-rating and somehow missed out on this in March 2024, it’s time to make a change.

Stream Ricky Stanicky on Prime Video.