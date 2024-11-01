WWE May Have Found John Cena's Final WrestleMania Opponent, And I Have Some Thoughts

The WWE is about to have a big year. In 2025, the company will move Monday Night Raw to Netflix, and the start of WrestleMania season will kick off the John Cena retirement tour. The superstar's upcoming WWE events will be among his last, and word is traveling around that there are big plans for his final WrestleMania appearance in Las Vegas.

CinemaBlend had a short list of wrestlers we'd like to see John Cena face before his retirement, and it's looking like the opponent he'd have for WrestleMania 41 is not on there. So, let's discuss the current rumors floating around and the questions I have about it all.

The WWE Is Rumored To Want John Cena To Compete For A World Title, Which Might Mean He's Facing Gunther

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that the WWE allegedly wants John Cena to compete for a world title at WrestleMania 41 (via Wrestling News). Dave Meltzer said there's interest in having him take on either of the current world champions for a championship. While anything could be on the table, I think it's safe to assume he's not challenging Cody Rhodes, especially with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent appearance and Roman Reigns finally returning as well.

That would mean he'd challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, which Gunther currently holds. There's certainly a chance he may not be the champion by the time WrestleMania 41 is here. That said, Gunther's previous Intercontinental Championship reign was marked by his dominance as a champion. So, I would be very shocked if he's not the champion by the time the big weekend arrives.

Will John Cena Win His Shot At The Royal Rumble Or Elimination Chamber?

Traditionally, challengers who get to compete in a main event at WrestleMania must either win the Royal Rumble match or win after being selected for The Elimination Chamber match. Does John Cena declare for the Royal Rumble and hope for a favorable number to win? Or does he hold off and take on some of the other toughest challengers in the Elimination Chamber?

The storyteller in me says that if WWE only has one more year of Cena, he does both. This would mean that John Cena would enter the Royal Rumble, fall short, and get a second chance to compete for a shot at Elimination Chamber. A lot of people are likely going to pay to see Cena's final run, so assuming he's available, why not book him to appear at PLEs as much as possible?

Currently, John Cena's schedule when it comes to movies and TV is unknown, but I would speculate that Peacemaker Season 2 is going to premiere at some point during the 2025 TV schedule. Outside of press obligations for that, I would wager he's clear to work most of the WrestleMania 41 season.

Can John Cena Deliver A Main Event Title Match Worthy Of WrestleMania 41?

I can't deny the spectacle of seeing John Cena main eventing one night of WrestleMania. Everyone wants to see him break Ric Flair's all-time championship record and take his rightful place as the most-awarded WWE champion of all time. His name deserves to be at the top of all of professional wrestling, and it is already, but is a WrestleMania main event the best call?

Cena has popped in and out of wrestling as of late, but there's definitely some protection happening. He's more often than not in a tag match or something like his run-in at WrestleMania 40. According to CageMatch, the last time John Cena wrestled more than 20 minutes in a singles match was back in 2021 when he challenged Roman Reigns for his championship.

Remember John Cena's last WrestleMania match where he received a lot of criticism for how he looked in the ring against Austin Theory? That match only lasted a little over 11 minutes. If he is going to take on Gunther, it's not going to be some quick squash. I'm just hoping he has the stamina to deliver a quality fight, and we don't end up seeing something as sloppy and unworthy of his legacy as The Undertaker's final matches before his retirement. If that's a possibility, maybe keep it away from a stage as big as WrestleMania 41.

Continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we track wrestling news and any relevant details regarding what's up with John Cena and his return to the WWE. Also, be sure to check out our predictions for Crown Jewel and who will come out on top between the two current champions in their big match.