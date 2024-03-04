Wait, Did The Rock Invoke Beyoncé To Support That WrestleMania 40 Rumor That Everyone Hopes Is Real

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns dominated the first hour of SmackDown this past Friday, and not a soul complained. Johnson is proving he's still as electric as ever on the mic, and of course, wrestling fans were on the lookout for more signs pointing toward the rumor claiming he'll betray Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Rock did indeed flash the "L" with his fingers once again, and he may have utilized the power of Beyoncé to futher hint that he's not as solid with the Bloodline as they believe.

The Brahma Bull still had plenty to say at his latest SmackDown appearance about Cody Rhodes, and likely will continue his commitment to the heel bit in the other dates booked ahead of WrestleMania 40. With that said, quite a few have noticed the subtle clues the suggest The Rock isn't quite as tight with Roman Reigns as he'd have them believe, and his latest post on Instagram featuring Beyoncé's song "MY HOUSE" might be further evidence of that. Watch the video below, and make sure to have that sound on:

The fact that the video specifically has the part where Beyoncé repeatedly says "Get the fuck up out my house" is really interesting to me, especially with some rumors claiming Dwayne Johnson will stick with the WWE after WrestleMania 40. Even if it's unconfirmed, whispers about him planning to stick around do help to read more into this seemingly innocent IG post while speculating that the plan is moving forward for him to betray Roman Reigns.

If Dwayne Johnson is indeed working toward betraying Roman Reigns, it's a great idea. To start, it prevents the alleged original plan of having The Rock usurp Cody Rhodes' opportunity to "finish the story" but still gives the WWE legend his dream match of taking on his cousin Roman Reigns. Pushing the match through at WrestleMania 40 after Rhodes spent the past year battling for the opportunity was the wrong call, and one would assume under different circumstances everyone would be thrilled to see that matchup happen otherwise.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, however, meaning there's plenty of reason to tune into upcoming WWE events ahead of WrestleMania 40. For casual fans who have been away, it feels like the company has entered another golden era of storytelling, and it's showing by the way fans are filling seats.

Hopefully, the WWE can continue to capitalize on this momentum and continue its streak of keeping fans invested following WrestleMania 40. Right now it seems like they're batting a thousand, though they'll still have to stick the landing and deliver an ending that will live up to the massive amount of hype its built to thus far.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fox on Friday nights at the same time. There are just weeks to go before WrestleMania 40 on April 6th and 7th, so tune in and catch up on all the drama before the big showdown between all of these great superstars.