WrestleMania 40: The Date, Location, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming WWE Event

It seems like it was only yesterday that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but now that’s nothing but a memory in our rear-view mirror as we prepare for the next “Granddaddy of Them All” in Spring 2024. In less than six months, tens of thousands of die-hard wrestling fans will once again convene for the “Showcase of the Immortals,” while millions more watch from home.

Though the highly anticipated show is still around a half-year away, it’s never too early to read about the massive two-night wrestling extravaganza that will be WrestleMania 40 (or XL if you’re a big fan of Roman numeral naming conventions). We don’t yet know who will headline the “Super Bowl of Wrestling” or the celebrity guests that will appear at WrestleMania , but we do know when it will take place, where it’s being held, and a few other details concerning the massive show…

When Does WrestleMania 40 Take Place?

WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, according to the event's page on WWE.com. This means WWE’s trend of having its biggest show being a two-night affair will continue for at least another year. Prior to WrestleMania 36, which was held over the course of two nights behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, all of previous WrestleManias consisted of one night of wrestling.

The change has been a successful venture for the company, especially for those who don’t have the stamina to sit through the nearly eight-hour event that was WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, the final event to have the original one-night setup.

Where Is WrestleMania 40 Being Held?

WWE has also announced that WrestleMania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field, the longtime home of the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the second “Showcase of the Immortals” held in the “City of Brotherly Love,” which hosted WrestleMania 15, 25 years earlier.

Who Is Scheduled To Compete At WrestleMania 40?

Though there have been some rumblings about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning for WrestleMania 40, we don’t yet know who will be on the card. We’ll most likely see Roman Reigns defend his title (if he’s still the champion at that point) that Saturday or Sunday, but against who is anyone’s guess. It could be Cody Rhodes coming in to finish his story or a new challenger like Gunther or someone else entirely.

But as with wrestling, the card is subject to change…

How Can You Watch WrestleMania 40 Live?

Just like every other major WWE premium live event (PLE), WrestleMania 40 will be broadcast live on Peacock in April 2024, but only for those in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And while there are still some pain points with WWE Network on Peacock that haven’t been fully addressed since its launch in early 2021, it’s still the best way to watch live WWE events.

You can also purchase WrestleMania 40 tickets from Ticketmaster.com if you want to experience the show for yourself.

Other Events Being Held During WrestleMania Weekend

Though the events haven’t been announced yet, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is typically held immediately following SmackDown the night before WrestleMania. An NXT event has traditionally taken place the Saturday afternoon of WrestleMania weekend, and we should know more about this show in the coming months.