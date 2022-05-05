Former WWE Star Goldust Reveals The NSFW Story Behind How He Finally Figured Out His Character
Dustin Rhodes revealed the moment he figured out Goldust.
The WWE has had its fair share of wrestlers with strange gimmicks over the years, but few have experienced the level of success and notoriety of Goldust. The wrestler behind Goldust, Dustin Rhodes, has since moved on to AEW, but anyone with a Peacock Premium subscription can visit his more extreme years as Goldust and see the peak of his character work. It turns out that work came with a lot of trial and error and a fateful match with Savio Vega.
Dustin Rhodes recently spoke to Wrestlinginc.com about his early days as Goldust and the moment he finally figured out his character. Rhodes credited Savio Vega for helping him tap into the sensual and slightly weird side of Goldust, which would ultimately become a trademark of the character. Rhodes wasn’t sure about trying that in the ring but decided to finally try it during a match the two had in Madison Square Garden. He shared:
Fans found Goldust’s behavior in the ring shocking and reacted almost immediately. Of course, these days I think it’s possible that Rhodes wouldn’t have gotten quite as intense of a reaction for doing his rubbing movements and whatnot, but it was a different time.
Goldust got a reaction he hadn’t received before, and he was content with that. Savio Vega, however, thought they could take things further, and as Dustin Rhodes detailed below, they did:
Dustin Rhodes’ advice to future wrestlers is solid, as Goldust’s boundary-pushing matches and character work in the '90s ultimately made him a highlight of WWE’s Attitude Era and likely is why he’s still working in various wrestling organizations to this day. Of course, some of that is a credit to Rhodes and his continued evolution of the character into the modern era.
WWE fans can revisit some of Goldust’s best moments over on Peacock. His brother Cody is back in WWE right now and, hopefully, getting a chance to further cement his legacy with more memorable moments in the company in the near future.
