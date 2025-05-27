WWE's Stephanie McMahon Revealed The Wrestling Tattoo Idea She's Glad She Didn't Get, But I Wish She Had

As superstars prepare for upcoming WWE events and fans renew their Peacock subscription to watch them, Stephanie McMahon is operating on the outskirts and really pushing out a chunk of her own programming. Through Stephanie's Places and What's Your Story, the daughter of Vince McMahon has pulled back the curtain on her own life in addition to those of wrestlers. We've learned some great things, like her original idea for a tattoo that I wish she'd gotten.

The revelation came out during a What's Your Story? conversation with Dominik Mysterio, who has quite a few tattoos on his body. The superstar, who was a bright point in a somewhat underwhelming WrestleMania 41, talked about his tattoos while Stephanie McMahon casually revealed the tattoo she wanted growing up that she never pulled the trigger on:

When I was younger, I wanted a tattoo, and I was going to get the WWF logo. Thank God I didn't do that. I'd be like a walking billboard if I had all the different logos that have evolved over time. I'm tatted on the inside.

I totally get why Stephanie McMahon would be happy she didn't get the WWF logo on her body, but imagine if she did? What would've happened back then when the company was forced to rebrand as the WWE after a lawsuit with the World Wildlife Fund? Sure, the show logo may look different, but one of the biggest names in the company would've been walking around with the original logo then, now and forever.

Of course, just having seen Stephanie McMahon over the years in various WWE documentaries and such, it tracks that she wouldn't be the type to be tattooed up from head to toe. Being "tatted on the inside" feels like a more accurate look for her, as she's always had the corporate look needed to champion other superstars to advertisers and sound the horn for the great work the WWE is doing for communities.

It's this skillset that likely encouraged Stephanie McMahon to start making her own original shows with the WWE, which dive more deeply into the lives of WWE wrestlers and the people they are when they aren't in the ring. It certainly feels part of a larger effort by the company to pull back the curtain on what it does, similar to WWE: Unreal, which will be a look inside the writers' room coming to those with a Netflix subscription this summer.

It feels as though the WWE's continued projects with Stephanie McMahon and others to demystify pro wrestling have been met with mixed reception. While there's no denying there's an appetite from many to find out how the bread is made, so to speak, wrestlers and fans alike feel uncomfortable with exposing a business that has been kept shrouded in mystery for decades. For now, it feels like no secrets are off the table with these new shows, and we'll just have to see how that goes!

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for some good matches, and maybe some more teases about new shows on the way from WWE beyond what we see in the wrestling ring.