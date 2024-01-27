Why Hulk Hogan Now Has Me Thinking His Quip About Joining WWE's Royal Rumble May Not Have Been A Joke

The 2024 Royal Rumble is here and, while the state of the WWE could be a bit better, many are still excited to watch the event (which will be streamable with a Peacock Premium subscription.) Part of what makes this show such a thrill is that it's never known just who will show up, even if someone like Hulk Hogan jokes about competing. Speaking of which, it seems like while some might've taken his quip in the video package as a joke, I'm now thinking it might've been more serious than we realize.

Hulk Hogan is a legend of the WWE and potentially an entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble. I think it's a real possibility after the latest comments made by the superstar, though there are some other factors to consider when it comes to whether or not this might actually happen. Here's what we know so far and the factors to consider when determining whether or not Hulkamania will run wild at the 2024 event.

Hulk Hogan Spoke About Being In The Rumble Again Amid An Event

Wrestling notable Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson hosted an event at a Hogan's Hangout location and, of course, the Hulkster was there to make sure the crowd was having a good time. In a brief clip circulating on X, the 70-year-old mentioned the 2024 Royal Rumble again and said the following to the audience in attendance:

Is anybody going to the Royal Rumble? Somebody told me I might get number 30.

Is this confirmation the WWE is booking Hulk Hogan for the upcoming WrestleMania 40? Probably not, but it does seem entirely possible that the joke he made about entering the Royal Rumble as an entrant wasn't quite as big of a joke as some thought.

Hulk Hogan Lives Near The Location For The 2024 Royal Rumble But Has Suffered From Health Problems

The 2024 Royal Rumble is in St. Petersburg, Florida, just outside of Tampa Bay. That's not far from Hulk Hogan's home in Florida, as the WWE legend lives about thirty minutes away in Clearwater. This makes an appearance, if not participation in the Royal Rumble, entirely possible for the Hulkster.

But, while the star may live close to the event, it's been well-documented that he's had a series of health issues and surgeries over the years to relieve some pain from his long wrestling career. Despite his representatives claiming he's in good health, past comments from other legends have indicated that he still struggles with his body. It doesn't seem like he'd risk any progress he's made by entering the ring again, but who knows for sure?

Would The WWE Want Someone As Polarizing As Hulk Hogan At The Royal Rumble Right Now?

The Royal Rumble is taking place as the WWE contends with a major controversy. The horrific allegations listed in a lawsuit naming Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar and other WWE executives have led to McMahon's voluntary resignation from TKO Holdings. Not only that but Slim Jim and other major sponsors announced a pause on showcasing their branding from upcoming WWE events as a result of the situation.

To be clear, Hulk Hogan is not connected to the latest controversy as far as we know. However, it's also pretty well-known that Hogan was fired from WWE in 2015 after a video surfaced of him making racist comments about Black people. Hogan was eventually welcomed back into the fold, but his presence in the organization has been limited at most in recent years. It would be odd to think that the company would decide to bring him back in the Royal Rumble and welcome even more controversy, but wrestling fans have been surprised before.

We'll see if Hulk Hogan is one of the surprise Royal Rumble entrants when the event kicks off on Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It should be an exciting night regardless of who shows up, as CinemaBlend's Royal Rumble predictions show both marquee matches are a real toss-up and could conclude with anyone punching their ticket to WrestleMania 40.