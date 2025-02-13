Hulk Hogan Gave His Honest Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Performance And His Request For The 2026 Performer

Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance has come and gone, but the reactions are still coming from all over about whether the rapper's big moment lived up to the hype. Hulk Hogan has added his voice to the chorus after being prompted about it during a recent interview on Fox News. The wrestling legend gave what felt like an unfavorable review, and signed off on a pick for 2026's show.

Hogan, who recently made headlines for being booed at Monday Night Raw and will be available for meet and greets at the upcoming WWE event, WrestleMania 41, was a guest on the Fox News show Jesse Watters Primetime. The Hulkster discussed many things during his segment, including giving his take on Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, which can be read below:

Bro, I couldn’t understand a word that was being said, man. I had my volume turned up. I had a bunch of people yelling and screaming at the house, and I really didn’t know what was going on, man.

It's hard to decipher whether Hulk Hogan is dismissive of Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show or merely stating he had too much going on and couldn't give it the attention needed to provide an in-depth take. Anyone who has been on the internet the past week has seen there's some divisiveness over the performance, with complaints varying from the rapper speaking to fast to criticisms of its themes.

It's not as detailed as Stephen A. Smith's thoughts on Serena Williams showing up or my complaint that Kendrick's performance lacked many classic hits. However, his take does imply that he wasn't sure what to make the halftime show as he didn't understand exactly what was going on.

After that, Jesse Watters suggested legendary country artist Willie Nelson should perform next, which the former WWE champion signed off on almost immediately:

Yeah, that would be great!

I'm not sure how keen the rest of the world would be to see 91-year-old Willie Nelson singing on the 2026 Super Bowl stage, but let it be known that if it happens, Hulk Hogan was one of the first to sign off on it. It certainly would be a deviation from what we saw this year, and I'm sure Kendrick Lamar's rival Drake would be happy with literally anyone else having the halftime show.

Whether people liked it or not, Apple Music reports that Kendrick Lamar now has the most-viewed Super Bowl halftime show of all time. He beats the previous record set last year by Usher (I also felt he had a superb performance), and I'm sure there's hope on Apple's end that next year's performer continues to pull in even more people. Perhaps by then, we'll have all reached a universal consensus on Lamar's halftime show and be all up in arms over the next person's performance.

For those who still have yet to see the performance, it's up on YouTube and rapidly gaining more and more views. As a fan of the rapper, I'd highly recommend giving it another watch because I felt I appreciated it even more on the second viewing.